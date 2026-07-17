GREEN BUILDING IN ASEAN: SUSTAINABILITY IS BECOMING THE NEW STANDARD IN MODERN CONSTRUCTION

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Environmental certifications and rising sustainability requirements are changing material selection in Southeast Asia.

Today, sustainability means far more than simply selecting environmentally friendly materials.” — JK Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green building requirements are reshaping construction across Southeast Asia. According to the Mordor Intelligence ASEAN Waterproofing Market Report (2026), the ASEAN waterproofing market is projected to grow from USD 517.28 million in 2025 to approximately USD 727.88 million by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.07%. This growth reflects increasing investments in infrastructure, urban development and sustainable construction across the region.𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗡 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿A key driver of this trend is green building certifications such as LEED, Green Mark, MyCREST, and GBI. These certifications set new standards for energy efficiency, resource conservation, and the use of sustainable building materials. Low-emission materials with little or no volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are becoming increasingly important. At the same time, the systems used should be durable, low-maintenance, and cost-effective to reduce the environmental footprint of buildings and infrastructure over decades.𝗧𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝘀𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗴𝗼 𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗱This development is fundamentally changing the requirements for modern waterproofing and coating systems. Whereas in the past the focus was often exclusively on the purchase price, today the emphasis is increasingly on service life, maintenance requirements, and sustainability. High-performance coatings play a key role in this regard by providing long-term protection for structures against water, chemicals, and mechanical stress, thereby significantly extending the service life of facilities.𝗩𝗜𝗣 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲Against this backdrop, VIP Coatings consistently develops its polyurea systems with an eye toward technical performance and environmental responsibility. The company’s modern hot-spray systems are completely solvent-free and contain no volatile organic compounds (zero VOC). As a result, they promote safe working conditions during applications and help reduce emissions on the construction site.However, sustainability does not end with the material composition. Durable protective systems that reliably shield structures from moisture and wear for many years make a decisive contribution to conserving resources. The less frequently renovations or complete replacements are required, the lower the material consumption, energy use, and CO₂ emissions will be over the entire life cycle of a building.𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻One example is QuickSeal PP350, a high-performance polyurea membrane that forms part of the VIPShield roofing system portfolio . The solvent-free, zero-VOC membrane has been awarded the Singapore Green Building Product (SGBP) Certification, confirming its suitability for environmentally responsible construction projects and supporting Green Building requirements throughout Singapore and the wider ASEAN region.The seamless membrane technology combines excellent adhesion with long-term resistance to water ingress and weathering, making it suitable for roofing, infrastructure and industrial waterproofing applications where durability is essential.𝗦𝗶𝗹𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁 - 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗙𝘂𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀Beyond waterproofing, sustainable buildings increasingly require solutions that improve energy efficiency throughout a building's operational life. VIP Coatings addresses this demand with QuickSeal MP 500 Silver Reflect , a high-performance reflective roof coating designed to combine seamless waterproofing with outstanding solar reflectivity.By reflecting a significant portion of solar radiation, the system helps reduce roof surface temperatures, lower heat absorption and decrease cooling energy demand—particularly in tropical climates such as Southeast Asia. Its application is also suitable for flat roofs with photovoltaic installations, including areas beneath and between solar panels, supporting both roof protection and energy-efficient building design.Both QuickSeal PP350 and QuickSeal MP500 Silver Reflect are part of VIP Coatings' VIPShield roofing system portfolio, offering project-specific solutions that combine long-term asset protection with sustainable building performance.𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀Particularly in Southeast Asia, where high humidity, intense UV radiation, and heavy rainfall place constant strain on structures, durable and resilient coating systems are becoming increasingly important. At the same time, public and private clients are demanding solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into green building concepts and contribute to the long-term preservation of the value of their real estate and infrastructure.With its high-performance polyurea systems, VIP Coatings helps designers, engineers, construction companies, and facility operators meet these growing demands. The combination of solvent-free technology, high durability, and recognized sustainability certifications makes it possible to carry out modern construction projects in a cost-effective yet responsible manner.“Today, sustainability means far more than simply selecting environmentally friendly materials. What matters most is a protective system’s ability to reliably protect structures for decades, thereby permanently reducing resource consumption, costs, and emissions,” explains JK Tan (Sales Manager APAC). “Our system solutions combine precisely this long-term perspective with the high technical performance that modern infrastructure and building construction projects require today.”With the increasing adoption of green building standards throughout the ASEAN region, demand for sustainable, high-performance coatings will continue to grow. For manufacturers like VIP Coatings, this trend opens up the opportunity to support builders and designers with innovative system solutions that combine environmental responsibility with technical excellence.𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗮𝘆𝘀𝗶𝗮The practical value of certified sustainable waterproofing systems is already being demonstrated across Southeast Asia. For the roof waterproofing of the TNB Staff Quarters in Kuala Berang, Malaysia, VIP Coatings' VIPShield Polyurea system was applied across 2,000 m² of existing concrete roofing by a certified applicator. The seamless, spray-applied membrane addressed existing surface defects and now provides long-term protection against water ingress under Malaysia's demanding tropical climate — reducing maintenance needs and supporting the long-term asset value expected under green building frameworks such as MyCREST and GBI.As sustainability standards continue to evolve throughout ASEAN, certified waterproofing solutions are expected to become an increasingly important part of future building specifications. By combining proven technical performance with recognized environmental credentials, VIP Coatings supports consultants, engineers, contractors and asset owners in delivering construction projects that meet both today's performance expectations and tomorrow's sustainability goals.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗩𝗜𝗣 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀VIP Coatings is a German manufacturer of high-performance polyurea, polyaspartic, hybrid and STP coating technologies for waterproofing, corrosion protection, industrial flooring and roofing applications. Through integrated system solutions, including substrate preparation, primers and seamless protective coatings, the company supports infrastructure, commercial and and industrial projects worldwide.For more information, visit: www.vip-coatings.com

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