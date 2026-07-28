Tenth Revolution Group expands Anderson Frank with NetSuite Alliance Partner status and appointment of Tish Bates, DBA

Tish Bates, DBA - Executive Vice President and NetSuite Practice Leader at Tenth Revolution Group

The business strengthens its NetSuite offering by appointing an experienced ERP leader and achieving Oracle NetSuite Alliance Partner status.

Organizations need the right strategy, strong governance, effective change management and experienced people to ensure their systems continue to deliver value long after go-live.” — Tish Bates

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenth Revolution Group announced two significant milestones in the growth of its NetSuite business today: Anderson Frank has achieved Oracle NetSuite Alliance Partner status and ERP transformation leader Tish Bates, DBA has joined the business as Executive Vice President and NetSuite Practice Leader.The announcements mark an important step in the evolution of Tenth Revolution Group's NetSuite offering , expanding its ability to support customers with strategic consulting, implementation, optimization, managed services, AI-led innovation and specialist NetSuite talent.For almost two decades, Tenth Revolution Group has been a specialist recruitment business. Achieving Alliance Partner status enables Tenth Revolution Group, powered by Anderson Frank to broaden the ways it supports NetSuite customers while continuing to collaborate with its established partner network on implementation and delivery projects.Tish Bates will lead the continued development of the NetSuite consulting practice in the United States.She joins with extensive experience in ERP transformation, business process redesign, finance, operations and enterprise applications, having led more than 500 ERP implementations across industries including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, construction, professional services, education, finance, government and nonprofit organizations.Bates holds a BSBA in Finance, an MBA in Finance and Accounting, and a doctorate in Business with an emphasis in Management. Her published doctoral dissertation, Project Team Perceptions of Change Management and User Adoption in ERP Implementations of US SMEs, explored the role of change management in successful ERP adoption."Tish's appointment and our Alliance Partner status represent an important milestone for Tenth Revolution Group," said Ian Clark, President of Tenth Revolution Group, Americas."Our customers are looking for partners who can combine strategic advice, delivery expertise and specialist talent to help them maximize the value of their NetSuite investment. These developments strengthen our ability to support customers throughout their transformation journey."Bates said the combination of consulting expertise and specialist NetSuite knowledge would help organizations achieve stronger business outcomes."Successful ERP projects are about more than implementing technology," she said. "Organizations need the right strategy, strong governance, effective change management and experienced people to ensure their systems continue to deliver value long after go-live."She added that AI will play an increasingly important role in helping organizations improve productivity and decision-making when implemented with clear business objectives and appropriate governance."Tenth Revolution Group has built a strong reputation for solving technology talent challenges," added Clark. "These announcements represent the next stage in that journey, expanding our NetSuite capabilities while continuing to deliver the expertise our customers rely on."About Tenth Revolution GroupTenth Revolution Group is a global technology talent, training and consulting business. We help organizations find, train, deploy and deliver the specialist technology expertise they need across cloud, security, data, AI and enterprise software platforms.With deep expertise across major ecosystems including Oracle NetSuite, Microsoft, Salesforce, AWS, ServiceNow, SAP, Snowflake, Databricks and GCP, Tenth Revolution Group supports customers with permanent hiring, contract talent, training, deployed talent and end-to-end technology projects.Anderson Frank, part of Tenth Revolution Group, is a specialist NetSuite recruitment and consultancy brand connecting organizations with NetSuite professionals across the global market.For more information, visit www.tenthrevolution.com

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