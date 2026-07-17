Hackensack Dentist Dr. Alissa M. Roman Earns Prestigious Academy of General Dentistry Fellowship (FAGD)

Roman Dental Arts logo for the family, laser, and implant dentistry practice in Hackensack, NJ Dr. Alissa M. Roman, DDS, of Hackensack has been awarded the prestigious Fellowship Award (FAGD) Dr. Alissa Roman reviewing a 3D digital intraoral scan with a patient during a restorative dentistry consultation at Roman Dental Arts in Hackensack, NJ

The prestigious AGD Fellowship recognizes dentists committed to lifelong learning and delivering evidence-based dental care.

I am honored to receive this distinction and remain dedicated to providing the most current, evidence-based treatment options for my patients.” — Dr. Alissa M. Roman, DDS, FAGD

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Alissa M. Roman, DDS, of Hackensack, New Jersey, has been awarded the prestigious Fellowship Award (FAGD) by the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD), recognizing her commitment to advanced continuing education, clinical excellence, and lifelong professional development.The Academy of General Dentistry is one of the nation's largest organizations dedicated to serving general dentists and promoting high standards of patient care through continuing education. The Fellowship Award is among the organization's most respected professional distinctions and is awarded only to dentists who meet rigorous educational and examination requirements.To earn Fellowship status, Dr. Roman completed more than 500 hours of continuing dental education, successfully passed a comprehensive written examination, and maintained continuous AGD membership for at least three years. These requirements are designed to ensure Fellows remain current with evolving research, treatment techniques, dental technology, and patient care standards."Receiving the Fellowship Award is an important milestone in my professional journey," said Dr. Alissa Roman, DDS, FAGD in Hackensack NJ . "Dentistry continues to evolve rapidly, and I believe lifelong learning is essential to providing patients with evidence-based care and the most current treatment options available. I am grateful for this recognition and remain committed to continuing my education throughout my career."According to the Academy of General Dentistry, only a relatively small percentage of general dentists in the United States and Canada have earned the Fellowship designation, reflecting the significant educational commitment required to achieve the credential.Dr. Roman earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine and practices at Roman Dental Arts in Hackensack , where she provides comprehensive dental care for patients of all ages. Her clinical interests include preventive dentistry, restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, implant dentistry, and comprehensive treatment planning focused on long-term oral health.At Roman Dental Arts, Dr. Roman practices alongside her father, Dr. Donald Roman, continuing a family tradition of patient-centered dental care in northern New Jersey. Together, the father-daughter team combines decades of clinical experience with an emphasis on personalized treatment, continuing education, and evidence-based dentistry.The AGD Fellowship recognizes not only professional achievement but also an ongoing commitment to maintaining knowledge as dentistry advances. Through continuing education, dentists expand their understanding of new materials, digital technologies, diagnostic methods, and treatment protocols that can enhance patient outcomes while supporting preventive and restorative care.For patients seeking comprehensive dental care in Hackensack and surrounding Bergen County communities, professional credentials such as the AGD Fellowship provide additional assurance that their dentist has pursued advanced education beyond the requirements for initial licensure.About Dr. Alissa M. RomanDr. Alissa M. Roman, DDS, FAGD, is a general dentist practicing at Roman Dental Arts in Hackensack, New Jersey. She provides preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and implant dentistry with a focus on evidence-based care, patient education, and comprehensive treatment planning. Her Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry reflects her commitment to lifelong learning and maintaining the highest standards of clinical excellence.About Roman Dental ArtsRoman Dental Arts is a family dental practice located in Hackensack, New Jersey. Led by Dr. Donald Roman and Dr. Alissa M. Roman, the practice provides comprehensive dental services for children, adults, and seniors throughout Hackensack and neighboring Bergen County communities. The practice emphasizes preventive care, patient education, modern treatment techniques, and individualized care in a welcoming environment.Media ContactRoman Dental Arts747 Main StreetHackensack, NJ 07601Phone: (201) 342-3131

Roman Dental Arts - Top-Rated Family Dentist in Hackensack, NJ

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