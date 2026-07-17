Governor Shapiro Invests More Than $52 Million in 42 Community and Economic Development Projects in Northeast Pennsylvania

Through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), the Shapiro Administration is investing in major economic development, public safety, infrastructure, workforce development, and community revitalization projects that will strengthen communities, create jobs, and drive long-term growth across Pennsylvania. In addition to Northeast Pennsylvania, Governor Shapiro announced nearly $445 million in total Commonwealth-wide investments supporting 356 projects through RACP. Governor Shapiro is laser-focused on making our economy more competitive – and as a result, Pennsylvania has the only growing economy in the Northeast and ranks third in the nation for job growth.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that his Administration is investing $52,595,728 in 42 projects across Northeast Pennsylvania through the Commonwealth’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). This investment reflects the Governor’s commitment to strengthening Pennsylvania communities and driving regional economic development through key cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

The investments are part of a broader statewide commitment of nearly $445 million supporting 356 projects across Pennsylvania aimed at creating jobs, improving infrastructure, strengthening public safety, and driving long-term economic growth in communities across the Commonwealth.

RACP, administered by the Governor’s Office of the Budget, is a reimbursement grant program that supports essential design, acquisition, and construction projects across the Commonwealth. The program funds projects with regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, promoting economic growth, creating jobs, increasing tax revenue, and contributing to vibrant, resilient communities.

“Every day, my Administration is focused on getting stuff done for the good people of Pennsylvania — and we’re proud to support hundreds of projects across the Commonwealth that will create jobs, strengthen our economy, and deliver real results for our communities,” said Governor Shapiro. “Through this round of RACP investments, my Administration is investing nearly $445 million in projects to revitalize communities, create more opportunity, and drive long-term growth. Pennsylvania is open for business, and we will continue working with the private sector, nonprofits, and organized labor to make our Commonwealth a leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation.”

Governor Shapiro has made it a priority to ensure government operates at the speed of business. For the first time in nearly a decade, the Shapiro Administration modernized and streamlined the RACP application process — launching an easier-to-use website, simplifying application requirements, and rolling out a new e-grants system to make the process faster and more accessible for applicants across the state.

In 2024, Governor Shapiro announced $600 million supporting over 400 projects across Pennsylvania through RACP. Including today’s announcement, since Governor Shapiro took office, more than $1.05 billion in RACP investments are supporting 767 projects statewide — helping move key development projects forward in local communities across Pennsylvania.

Over the last three years, Governor Shapiro has been laser-focused on strengthening Pennsylvania’s economy and growing our workforce — and it’s working. Since taking office, the Governor has made Pennsylvania more competitive, attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment while creating over 24,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth, and earning national recognition.

The projects funded through this round of RACP grants build on that progress and span every corner of the state, encompassing initiatives in infrastructure, cultural facilities, civic centers, and historical sites. Each project was selected for its potential to contribute to Pennsylvania’s economy and quality of life, making a lasting difference for the communities and people of the Commonwealth.

A full list of projects is available on RACP’s website, including these investments:

Columbia County

Bloomsburg Area YMCA Childcare Center: $1 million to support renovation and expansion of a YMCA childcare facility, including new classrooms, secure entry upgrades, playground relocation, and kitchen improvements.

Kydex South Campus: $2 million to redevelop and modernize the Kydex South Campus, restoring a blighted industrial site and supporting new manufacturing operations and equipment installation for a Press Lamination facility.

Lackawanna County

Harrison House Renovation: $400,000 to support redevelopment of a former apartment building into a women’s recovery center with full building system and site upgrades.

ASF Morgan Highway Campus: $500,000 to support modernization of a healthcare campus, including elevator replacement and infrastructure improvements.

Blakely Borough Community Center: $1 million to support construction of a community center on a former hospital site with renovated and new connected facilities.

Carbondale Downtown Redevelopment: $300,000 to support construction of a new medical-commercial building as part of downtown redevelopment.

Carbondale Technology Transfer Center: $600,000 to support buildout of a technology and business incubator with expanded coworking and tenant space.

Drinker Street Towers: $3 million to construct a new five-story mixed-use residential building in Olyphant, adding housing, retail space, and onsite amenities to support local redevelopment and economic growth.

Marywood University Science Facility: $500,000 to support modernization of a university science facility with upgraded labs for physics, biology, chemistry, biotechnology, and computer science.

Mental Health Services Expansion: $500,000 to support expansion of a behavioral health treatment center with new construction including patient care, counseling, and wellness spaces.

Mid Valley Drive Logistics: $2 million to support redevelopment of a logistics site with demolition of an existing structure and construction of new industrial buildings.

PNC Field Renovation: $500,000 to support renovations to a minor league baseball stadium to meet updated professional facility standards.

Scranton Healthcare Enhancement: $1 million to expand Scranton healthcare services at Geisinger Community Medical Center, including a new neonatal intensive care unit and emergency department upgrades to improve patient care capacity.

UNC Skilled Childcare: $345,728 to support modernization of childcare centers including HVAC, windows, flooring, safety upgrades, and expanded learning space improvements.

Wright Center North Scranton: $1 million to support construction of a new medical facility providing expanded healthcare services in North Scranton.

Luzerne County

West Broad Street Development: $1 million to support interior fit-out and equipment installation for a commercial redevelopment project including HVAC, plumbing, and fire systems.

Blasi Printing: $1 million to support modernization of an industrial facility including roof replacement, HVAC upgrades, and energy efficiency improvements.

Carey Holdings Redevelopment: $1 million to support redevelopment of a former stadium site into a parking and access infrastructure project.

Dallas Suits: $1 million to support site preparation and infrastructure development for a mixed-use construction project including utilities, grading, and roadway improvements.

DeAngelo Youth Sports Complex: $3 million to construct an indoor youth sports complex in Plains Township, creating a regional facility with multi-sport courts and community gathering space.

Empire Street Redevelopment: $400,000 to support redevelopment of a historic mill into multi-family housing with structural, mechanical, and interior residential upgrades.

Gateway Shopping Center: $500,000 to support upgrades and expansion of a healthcare and commercial facility including HVAC replacement, roof work, and site improvements.

King’s College Track: $1 million to support reconstruction of a collegiate athletic track facility with surface replacement and NCAA-compliant field upgrades.

LCCC Hazleton: $1 million to renovate and expand the Hazleton Broad Street Exchange Building, creating a modern education and workforce training hub with classrooms, labs, and nursing program space.

Lumber Yard Conversion: $500,000 to support redevelopment of a former industrial building into a mixed-use restaurant and event space with parking and site improvements.

Misericordia University LEAP Center: $500,000 to support renovation of a university facility including clinical labs, training spaces, fitness areas, and program support spaces.

SPCA Campus: $500,000 to support construction of a new animal shelter campus with veterinary, adoption, and education facilities.

Lycoming County

Central Forensics Facility $1 million to support renovation and expansion of a county forensic facility including coroner operations and autopsy space.

Engines Building: $1.5 million to support refurbishment of an industrial facility including electrical upgrades, structural improvements, and interior modernization.

PCT Earth Science Center: $1.5 million to expand Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Earth Science Center, converting an existing facility into modern lab and classroom space to support expanded workforce training programs.

Monroe County

Coolbaugh Township Building: $500,000 to rehabilitate the former Saint Alphonsus Retreat House in Coolbaugh Township, completing structural, roofing, and exterior envelope repairs to preserve and stabilize the historic facility.

Montour County

Danville Industrial Distribution Center: $2 million to expand and modernize the Danville Industrial Distribution Center, upgrading warehouse space and adding offices and infrastructure improvements to support industrial growth and job creation.

Pike County

For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Center: $2 million to support construction and interior fit-out of a cancer respite center in partnership with a regional resort to expand supportive care services for patients and families.

Wayne Pike Career and Technical School: $2.65 million to develop the Wayne Pike Career and Technical School, expanding workforce training programs, adult education, and regional job readiness opportunities through a modern CTC campus.

Schuylkill County

Keystone Potato Products: $3 million to support major site development for Keystone Potato Products in Frailey Township, enabling critical infrastructure improvements to expand advanced food manufacturing operations and strengthen local industrial capacity.

Kowalonek’s Kielbasy Expansion: $1.85 million to support expansion of a food production facility including renovation, increased manufacturing capacity, and addition of retail space.

Orwigsburg Fire Department: $1 million to support demolition and construction of a new municipal fire station on an existing site.

Emergency Operations Facility: $1.5 million to support construction of a regional emergency operations facility with training, coordination, and public safety infrastructure.

Snyder County

Kreamer Feed Expansion: $2.5 million for major expansion of Kreamer Feed, supporting site development, new production capacity, and infrastructure upgrades to strengthen regional agricultural manufacturing and logistics operations.

Tioga County

Northern Tioga SD Athletic Facilities: $2.4 million for upgrades to Northern Tioga School District athletic facilities, improving fields, track, lighting, and amenities to enhance student athletics and community use.

Wayne County

Agriculture Innovation Center: $1.9 million for a new Agriculture Innovation Center in Wayne County, creating a food hub and certified production and storage space to support local producers, business expansion, and job growth.

Wayne County YMCA: $1.25 million to support Phase I construction of a YMCA facility including site development, engineering/design, and core building systems such as HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection.

The 2026-27 budget, signed by Governor Shapiro earlier this week, builds on this momentum by investing in long-term economic growth and ensuring communities across the Commonwealth can compete and win, including:

$125 million to create the Innovate in PA 2.0 program, funded through Insurance Premium Tax Credits. This program will provide capital for promising startups, fund clinical trials for the life sciences, and enhance the Commonwealth’s innovation network to help these companies succeed.

to create the Innovate in PA 2.0 program, funded through Insurance Premium Tax Credits. This program will provide capital for promising startups, fund clinical trials for the life sciences, and enhance the Commonwealth’s innovation network to help these companies succeed. $3.75 million increase in state funding for small minority-owned businesses across the Commonwealth through the Historically Disadvantaged Business Program.

increase in state funding for small minority-owned businesses across the Commonwealth through the Historically Disadvantaged Business Program. $20 million in continued funding for main streets and small businesses through Main Street Matters to strengthen commercial corridors that are the heart of Pennsylvania’s communities.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget, view the Governor’s remarks as prepared, or watch the Governor’s delivered remarks.

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MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

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