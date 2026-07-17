Amaranth Oil Market Set to Reach USD 0.2 Billion by 2035 Due to Increasing Demand for Health & Wellness Solutions

Amaranth Oil Market

Amaranth Oil Market is currently experiencing a notable evolution driven by increasing consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with natural oils

Growing consumer preference for natural wellness solutions is accelerating innovation and expanding the role of amaranth oil across health, food, and personal care applications.” — Market Research Future (MRFR)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:Global Amaranth Oil Market Size was valued at USD 0.045 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 0.0516 billion in 2025 to USD 0.2 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.51% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. The increasing consumer inclination toward plant-based wellness solutions, functional ingredients, and naturally derived oils is significantly influencing the expansion of the amaranth oil industry worldwide.Amaranth oil is gaining recognition as a premium natural oil due to its unique nutritional profile and wide range of applications across food, nutraceutical, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. Extracted from amaranth seeds, this oil contains valuable bioactive compounds, including squalene, essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and other naturally occurring nutrients. These properties have increased its adoption among consumers seeking healthier alternatives to conventional oils and synthetic ingredients.The growing awareness regarding preventive healthcare and lifestyle-related wellness has encouraged consumers to explore natural ingredients that support overall health. As a result, amaranth oil has emerged as an attractive ingredient for manufacturers developing dietary supplements, functional foods, skincare formulations, and beauty products. The market is also benefiting from the broader clean-label movement, where consumers increasingly prefer products with recognizable and naturally sourced components.Increasing Demand for Natural Health Products Supporting Market Expansion:One of the primary factors driving the growth of the Amaranth Oil Market is the rising demand for natural health products. Consumers across different regions are becoming more conscious about ingredient transparency, nutritional value, and long-term wellness benefits. This shift has encouraged companies to invest in plant-derived oils that offer functional advantages beyond basic nutrition.Amaranth oil is increasingly incorporated into health supplements because of its naturally occurring compounds that align with consumer interest in immunity support, healthy aging, and balanced nutrition. The increasing popularity of nutraceutical products has created new opportunities for amaranth oil suppliers and manufacturers to introduce innovative formulations targeting health-focused consumers.The growing influence of preventive healthcare trends is also contributing to market development. Instead of relying solely on conventional treatments, consumers are showing greater interest in dietary choices that may support general well-being. This behavioral shift has strengthened demand for functional ingredients such as amaranth oil, which is positioned as a valuable component in wellness-oriented products.Additionally, the expansion of organic and natural product categories in retail channels has improved consumer access to amaranth oil-based products. Supermarkets, specialty health stores, and online platforms are increasingly offering natural oils and supplements, helping brands reach a broader customer base.Growing Applications Across Food, Nutraceutical, and Personal Care Industries:The increasing application scope of amaranth oil across multiple industries is creating significant growth opportunities. In the food sector, manufacturers are exploring the use of specialty oils to meet consumer demand for healthier cooking ingredients and functional food products. Amaranth oil is gaining attention as an ingredient in premium food formulations due to its nutritional characteristics and unique composition.In the nutraceutical industry, amaranth oil is being utilized in capsules, dietary supplements, and wellness formulations. The expanding market for plant-based supplements has encouraged companies to develop innovative products featuring natural oils as key ingredients. Consumers looking for alternatives to synthetic supplements are contributing to increased adoption.The personal care and cosmetics sector represents another important area of growth. Beauty and skincare manufacturers are incorporating natural oils into products such as moisturizers, anti-aging formulations, hair care products, and skin nourishment solutions. The rising preference for clean beauty products has encouraged cosmetic companies to explore botanical ingredients, creating additional demand for amaranth oil.Furthermore, pharmaceutical research and wellness applications continue to support market development. The presence of bioactive components makes amaranth oil an attractive ingredient for companies exploring natural solutions in healthcare-related products.Market Trends Influencing the Amaranth Oil Industry:Several emerging trends are shaping the future direction of the Amaranth Oil Market. One of the most prominent trends is the increasing consumer preference for plant-based and sustainable ingredients. As environmental awareness grows, customers are paying closer attention to the origin and production methods of ingredients used in food, cosmetics, and wellness products.The clean-label trend is also becoming a major influence. Consumers are increasingly avoiding artificial additives and seeking products containing natural, minimally processed ingredients. This trend is encouraging manufacturers to reformulate existing products with botanical oils such as amaranth oil.Another important trend is the rising popularity of premium wellness products. Consumers are willing to invest in specialized products that offer perceived health advantages, creating opportunities for companies producing high-quality amaranth oil products. Premium positioning, innovative packaging, and targeted marketing strategies are helping brands differentiate themselves in a competitive marketplace.The growth of e-commerce platforms is further transforming product accessibility. Online retail channels allow smaller manufacturers and specialty brands to reach international customers without depending solely on traditional distribution networks. This expansion is supporting greater awareness and availability of amaranth oil products globally.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @Market Opportunities Created by Growing Wellness Awareness:The increasing focus on natural wellness solutions presents significant opportunities for companies operating in the Amaranth Oil Market. The growing popularity of functional foods, dietary supplements, and natural skincare products provides manufacturers with opportunities to develop new applications and product categories.Companies can explore opportunities by introducing innovative amaranth oil formulations designed for specific consumer needs. For example, targeted supplements, combination products with other botanical ingredients, and specialized cosmetic formulations can help brands capture emerging consumer segments.The expansion of organic and health-focused retail channels also provides opportunities for market participants. As consumers increasingly search for premium natural products, brands with strong quality standards and transparent sourcing practices may gain competitive advantages.Developing markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa also represent potential growth areas. Increasing disposable income, urbanization, and growing awareness of health-oriented products are encouraging consumers in these regions to explore functional ingredients and natural oils.Market Regional Analysis:The Amaranth Oil Market is witnessing steady expansion across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa, supported by rising consumer awareness, growing preference for natural ingredients, and increasing adoption of wellness-oriented products. Regional market growth is shaped by changing lifestyles, demand for plant-based solutions, and the expansion of industries such as nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and functional foods. North America holds significant potential due to strong consumer interest in organic products, dietary supplements, and natural wellness solutions. The United States remains a key contributor, driven by increasing demand for functional ingredients and innovative formulations incorporating amaranth oil in personal care, food, and health products.Europe is emerging as an important market, supported by growing demand for clean-label, sustainable, and environmentally responsible products. Consumers across European countries are increasingly focusing on ingredient transparency and natural formulations, encouraging manufacturers to integrate botanical oils into skincare, nutrition, and wellness applications. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register notable growth due to rising disposable incomes, expanding health-conscious consumer groups, and increasing awareness of natural ingredients. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are creating new opportunities for amaranth oil applications across food, cosmetics, and nutraceutical sectors. South America and the Middle East & Africa are also gradually developing markets, supported by improving retail networks, growing wellness trends, and increasing consumer acceptance of natural health products.Challenges Affecting Market Growth:Despite strong growth prospects, the Amaranth Oil Market faces several challenges that may influence its expansion. One major challenge is limited consumer awareness compared with more established natural oils such as olive oil, coconut oil, and almond oil. Many consumers remain unfamiliar with amaranth oil and its potential applications, requiring companies to invest in education and awareness initiatives.Production-related challenges may also impact market development. Amaranth cultivation, extraction processes, and supply chain management require specialized expertise to maintain product quality and consistency. Variations in raw material availability can influence pricing and production efficiency.Additionally, premium pricing compared with conventional oils may limit adoption among price-sensitive consumers. Manufacturers need to focus on improving production efficiency and expanding distribution networks to make products more accessible.Regulatory requirements related to food, supplements, and cosmetic ingredients can also create complexity for companies operating across different regions. Compliance with regional standards is essential for successful international market expansion.Segment Analysis:The Amaranth Oil Market can be analyzed based on type, application, distribution channel, product offering, and regional presence. Each segment plays an important role in determining market expansion by addressing different consumer requirements and industry applications.▪️Based on TypeAmaranth oil products vary according to extraction methods, quality standards, and formulation characteristics. Cold-pressed and naturally extracted amaranth oils are gaining popularity due to increasing consumer preference for minimally processed products. These extraction techniques help maintain the nutritional characteristics of the oil, making them suitable for health-conscious consumers. Manufacturers are focusing on advanced extraction processes to improve quality, extend shelf life, and enhance the functional benefits of their products.▪️Based on ApplicationThe market is witnessing demand from food and beverages, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, personal care, and other wellness-related industries. The nutraceutical segment represents a significant area of growth as consumers increasingly incorporate dietary supplements into their daily routines. Amaranth oil is also finding wider acceptance in skincare and beauty formulations due to the growing demand for natural and plant-based cosmetic ingredients.▪️The food industry is exploring amaranth oil as a premium ingredient in specialty food products. With increasing interest in healthier cooking oils and functional foods, manufacturers are developing innovative products that combine nutritional value with consumer convenience. The rising popularity of clean-label foods is expected to further support adoption in this segment.▪️Based on Distribution ChannelsCompanies are utilizing both offline and online platforms to improve product availability. Specialty health stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, and wellness centers continue to contribute to product sales. At the same time, e-commerce platforms are becoming increasingly important by providing consumers with convenient access to a wide range of natural oil products from domestic and international brands.Competitive Landscape:The competitive environment of the Amaranth Oil Market consists of companies focusing on product innovation, quality improvement, strategic partnerships, and expanding distribution networks. Market participants are investing in research and development activities to create differentiated products that meet evolving consumer expectations.Key companies profiled in the market include:▪️Amaranth Bio (US)▪️Amaranth Oil Co (CA)▪️Siberian Health (RU)▪️Aromex Industry (IN)▪️Kraft Foods (US)▪️Nature's Way (US)▪️NutraBlast (US)▪️and Sundown Naturals (US).Companies are focusing on strengthening their presence through product diversification and improved marketing strategies. As consumer demand shifts toward natural and functional products, manufacturers are introducing amaranth oil solutions targeting multiple applications, including dietary supplements, personal care products, and food ingredients.Strategic collaborations between raw material suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors are also supporting market development. Partnerships help companies improve supply chain efficiency, expand geographic reach, and introduce products more effectively across different consumer segments.Brand positioning is becoming increasingly important as competition grows. Companies that emphasize quality certification, sustainable sourcing, and transparent production processes are likely to gain stronger consumer trust. The ability to communicate product benefits effectively will remain a key factor influencing competitive success.Future Outlook:The future outlook of the Amaranth Oil Market remains promising, driven by rising consumer demand for natural health products and expanding applications in nutraceuticals, functional foods, and personal care industries. The market is projected to grow from USD 0.0516 billion in 2025 to USD 0.2 billion by 2035, creating significant opportunities for manufacturers and investors. Growing awareness of preventive healthcare, wellness-focused lifestyles, and sustainable ingredients is expected to accelerate product adoption. Advancements in extraction and processing technologies will help improve quality, enhance availability, and support cost-effective production. The expansion of e-commerce platforms will further strengthen market reach by enabling brands to connect with consumers globally. Continuous product innovation, including advanced formulations and customized applications, will play a crucial role in shaping future growth. Companies focusing on sustainability, quality improvement, and consumer education are likely to gain a competitive advantage in the evolving natural ingredients sector.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)?1. What is the expected size of the Amaranth Oil Market by 2035?The Amaranth Oil Market is expected to reach USD 0.2 billion by 2035, growing from USD 0.0516 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.51% during the forecast period.2. What factors are driving the growth of the Amaranth Oil Market?The market growth is primarily driven by increasing consumer demand for natural health products, rising awareness of plant-based ingredients, growing use in nutraceuticals, and expanding applications in personal care products.3. Which industries use amaranth oil?Amaranth oil is used across various industries, including food and beverages, dietary supplements, cosmetics, personal care, and wellness products due to its nutritional and functional properties.4. Which regions are covered in the Amaranth Oil Market analysis?The market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa, highlighting regional trends, opportunities, and growth factors.Discover Related Research Reports By Market Research Future:Agarwood Essential Oil Market:Argan Oil Market:Essential Oils Market:Bath Oil Market:Almond Oil Market:

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