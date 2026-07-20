Estrella Family Brings Their Passion for Food to Flagship Star Burger

First Miami restaurant now open on Tamiami Trail, serving high-quality grass-fed burgers from family farm to table

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Star Burger , a farm-to-table smashburger restaurant, is making its debut in South Florida with its flagship location opening in Miami. The driving force behind this concept is the Estrella family, a longstanding Miami family also known for the leading franchise, Estrella Insurance. Featuring grass-fed, grass-finished beef raised on their Texas ranch, Mt. Pleasant, the new restaurant is now open at 4901 SW 8th St.In keeping with their commitment to quality, the Estrellas ship the Star Burger beef directly from their farm to Miami, eliminating the middlemen. As a result, guests can savor the high-grade patties that anchor the menu’s smashburgers.“Our family has long been committed to caring for the communities we serve, especially in Miami. This is our home,” said Joey Estrella, President of Star Burger. “As food brings people together and nurtures, opening a restaurant felt natural, and we’re incredibly proud to feature an exceptional product that originated from our own land that our family helped cultivate. We are excited to share our tasty, healthy, and wholesome concept with a community we know and love deeply.”Starry-Eyed Dream Turns to RealityThough he grew up with modest means, Nicolas Estrella, founder of Estrella Insurance, was never short on land. Raised on a tobacco farm in Cuba, his family depended on the land to produce their food. It was there where he learned that the best beef came from the cows they kept for milk and meat, cattle that grazed the pastures for all the nutrition they needed.Estrella came to believe that life's greatest rewards are never handed to you. They are grown from the earth, built with your own hands, and shared with the people you love. It was a belief he carried with him to America, where he held onto his dream of owning a ranch, where he could raise his own livestock and, in turn, feed his family the way it should be done.The concept was simple and honest: for food to come from the land, not a factory line. No shortcuts, no artificial ingredients, just food raised and prepared with care, from the earth to the table.The Estrellas found the perfect land for this idea in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. They built it into a working ranch, involving the entire family, to cultivate it and raise cattle the right way. Many employees have become like family over years of dedication, sharing in the Estrellas’ passion for producing quality food.“We knew we had something special when time and again our friends and guests praised our beef,” said Estrella. “Our beef is a delicious and high-quality product that people can feel good about eating.”After years of positive feedback, it was Nicolas Estrella’s sons who recognized they had something worth sharing beyond their ranch. Hence, Star Burger came to life, entering the restaurant space with its first location in South Florida.The menu centers on 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef shipped directly from the Estrella family ranch, showcasing signature creations like the onion-smashed Rancho and the Lone Ranger, which can be ordered with a hot scoop of chili inside. For sides, a dedicated 100% gluten-free fryer uses rice flour and gluten-free panko to safely dish out crispy Texan Chili Fries and house-breaded " Dillies" (fried pickles). Everything pairs perfectly with locally inspired, house-made dipping sauces, ranging from the garlic-and-lime-infused 305 Favorite to the fiery, Scotch-bonnet-fueled Caribbean Kick.The Miami Star Burger is 2,750 sq. ft. and is located on the corner of Granada and Tamiami Trail in Miami. It features interior seating, plus a 750 sq. ft. covered and ventilated terrace that overlooks the Granada stone-arched entrance to Coral Gables. The location features ample parking for customers.The restaurant will be open daily from 11:30 am - 11:30 pm. Customers may enjoy Star Burger for dine-in, pickup for to-go, or delivery.For more information on Star Burger, visit www.starburger.com or follow them on Instagram @starburger or TikTok @starburgerus About Star BurgerStar Burger was born from a simple idea: take everything the Estrella Family built at Mt. Pleasant — the ranch, the beef, the care, the tradition — and bring it to a table where anyone could sit. Simply, honest, fast-casual food that felt like a family dinner, where you always knew exactly where your food came from and exactly who raised it.The brand name came naturally. In Spanish, “Estrella” means star. Star Burger is a loving nod to Nicolas Estrella, to Cuba, and to the family that made all of this possible.In 2026, Star Burger opened its flagship location in Miami, Florida, the longtime home of the Estrella Family.To learn more about Star Burger, visit www.starburger.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.