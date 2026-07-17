Dr. Bernard W.H. Jennings Unveils Innovative Plan to Increase School Funding Without Raising Taxes

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Dr. Bernard W.H. Jennings unveils a bold plan to fund Miami-Dade Schools—without raising taxes. Global partnerships. Teacher housing. Real innovation. #MDCPS

Our responsibility is to think boldly while governing responsibly. Every dollar we save or generate is another dollar we can invest in our teachers, our classrooms, and our children's future.” — Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, Candidate District #1 Schools

MIAMI-DADE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Can Miami-Dade Schools generate millions without raising taxes? Dr. Bernard W.H. Jennings says yes. His bold plan includes global education partnerships and affordable teacher housing. #District1Schools #MDCPS.

Dr. Bernard W. H. Jennings, candidate for the Miami-Dade County School Board, District 1, today unveiled an ambitious vision to generate new revenue for Miami-Dade County Public Schools while addressing one of the district's greatest challenges attracting and retaining outstanding teachers and school employees.

Drawing upon his experience as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Florida Memorial University, where he has helped develop innovative educational partnerships spanning multiple continents, Jennings believes Miami-Dade County Public Schools should begin thinking beyond traditional funding sources and position itself as a national leader in educational innovation.

"The School Board should not simply ask how we can spend more money. We should ask how we can create more opportunities, generate new revenue, and invest those resources back into our students, teachers, and classrooms."

Building International Educational Partnerships Jennings proposes that Miami-Dade County Public Schools explore creating international educational partnerships with schools throughout Africa and South America that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. 4 - Quality Education and the African Union's commitment to expanding digital learning opportunities.

Building upon educational models currently being advanced through Florida Memorial University's international collaborations, Jennings envisions creating relationships between schools in District 1 and partner schools throughout Africa and South America that would allow students and educators to participate in asynchronous online learning, teacher collaboration, cultural exchanges, digital literacy initiatives, STEM education, entrepreneurship programs, and global citizenship education.

"District 1 represents one of the most culturally diverse communities in America," Jennings said. "Our students should not only learn about the world they should learn with the world. We have an opportunity to become an international educational partner while exploring grant opportunities and collaborative funding through governments, international organizations, universities, and philanthropic partners dedicated to expanding educational access."

Jennings believes these partnerships could create new educational experiences for Miami-Dade students while positioning the district to pursue international educational grants and partnerships that complement existing public funding.

Reimagining Closed School Facilities

Jennings also announced a proposal to transform selected closed or underutilized school facilities into affordable workforce housing reserved primarily for Miami-Dade County Public Schools employees.

Under the proposal, former classrooms could be thoughtfully converted into modern apartments, giving teachers, paraprofessionals, school police officers, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, and other district employees the first opportunity to lease affordable housing close to the communities they serve.

"One of the greatest challenges facing our educators is not simply salary it's affordability," Jennings explained. "Many dedicated teachers and school employees cannot afford to live in the communities where they work. If we truly value educators, we must also help address the rising cost of housing."

Jennings noted that communities across the country have successfully repurposed former or underused school properties into affordable housing through public-private partnerships, nonprofit collaborations, historic preservation projects, tax-credit financing, and other innovative redevelopment strategies.

Rather than allowing closed schools to remain vacant or become liabilities, Jennings believes they can become long-term community assets.

Creating Sustainable Revenue

Under Jennings' vision, rental income generated from these redeveloped properties could help:

Support ongoing maintenance and operations of the housing facilities.

Repay redevelopment investments over time.

Generate additional revenue that could be directed toward teacher recruitment and retention initiatives, employee support programs, educational innovation, or other district priorities, subject to applicable law and School Board policy.

"This is about creating assets instead of liabilities," Jennings said. "Every closed school represents an opportunity to strengthen our communities rather than weaken them."

Thinking Like Educational Entrepreneurs

Jennings believes School Board members must begin approaching governance with an entrepreneurial mindset. "As Chairman of Florida Memorial University's Board of Trustees, I have learned that great educational institutions cannot rely solely on traditional funding streams. They build partnerships. They pursue innovation. They leverage their assets. They create opportunities." He believes Miami-Dade County Public Schools should explore additional revenue-generating initiatives, including:

1. International educational partnerships.

2. Workforce housing initiatives.

3. Expanded public-private partnerships.

4. Corporate sponsorships for career academies.

5. Educational research collaborations.

6. Workforce development partnerships.

7. Technology and innovation grants.

8. Alumni and philanthropic engagement.

A Vision for the Future

Jennings emphasized that every proposal would require careful financial analysis, community input, legal review, and Board approval before implementation.

"Our responsibility is to think boldly while governing responsibly. Every dollar we save or generate is another dollar we can invest in our teachers, our classrooms, and our children's future."

Jennings concluded:

"I believe Miami-Dade County Public Schools can become a national model—not only for academic excellence, but for financial innovation. By building global educational partnerships, reimagining underused public assets, and creating sustainable new revenue sources, we can strengthen our schools, support our employees, and provide our students with opportunities that prepare them to compete in a global economy. That's the kind of forward-thinking leadership I will bring to the Miami-Dade County School Board."

Media Contact:

Friends of Dr. Bernard W. H. Jennings

Candidate for Miami-Dade County School Board, District 1

Campaign Website: www.District1Schools.com

Dr Bernard Wh Jennings is prepared and ready on day one with innovative ideas to lead District #1 as a Member of the Miami-Dade County School Board

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