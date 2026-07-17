Fusion CX Named Winner of Two Gold Awards at the US Customer Experience Awards 2026

Fusion CX

Fusion CX received Gold in Best B2B CX and Gold in Best Use of AI (Companies with Over 5,000 Employees) at the ceremony held on July 14, 2026

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fusion CX , a global customer experience (CX) services provider, has been named winner of two Gold awards at the US Customer Experience Awards 2026 (USCXA 26), held on July 14, 2026. The company received Gold in the Best B2B CX category and Gold in the Best Use of AI (Companies with Over 5,000 Employees) category.The awards were decided by an independent panel of customer experience leaders, practitioners, and industry experts, following live presentations by each finalist.“These awards belong to our teams. The judging panel examined how we design and run programs for the businesses we serve, and the recognition, in a field that included some of the largest brands in the United States, reflects the standard our people hold themselves to every day,” said Pankaj Dhanuka, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fusion CX.“The Best Use of AI award recognizes work that is already in production across our delivery centers. Our AI platforms operate alongside our teams in live client programs, not pilots, and those are the results the judges evaluated. That combination of people and technology is how we run the company today,” said Kishore Saraogi, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Fusion CX.The Gold in Best B2B CX recognizes Fusion CX's work for its business clients across customer engagement channels , including voice, email, chat, social media, and messaging. The judging panel reviewed how these programs are designed around each client's operating model, from onboarding and training through quality management and reporting.The Gold in Best Use of AI (Companies with Over 5,000 Employees) recognizes the deployment of the company's AI platforms developed under its Omind Technologies unit across client programs. These platforms support real-time agent assistance, quality management, and conversation analytics within day-to-day client operations.ABOUT FUSION CXFounded in 2004, Fusion CX is a global customer experience and business process management company helping brands deliver meaningful, efficient, and scalable customer engagement. With operations across 15 countries, 40+ delivery centers, 25+ supported languages, and more than 20,000 employees, Fusion CX provides customer service, sales, back-office, digital, and AI-enabled support solutions across industries including healthcare, BFSI, retail, eCommerce, technology, telecom, and utilities. Its AI arm, Omind, powers digital transformation with real-time automation, AI data annotation outsourcing services , and intelligent CX innovations. Learn more at https://www.fusioncx.com and https://www.omind.ai ABOUT USCXA 26The US Customer Experience Awards celebrates and champions the organizations and individuals raising the bar for customer experience across the United States. Now in its 12th year, USCXA recognizes excellence across categories spanning CX strategy, innovation, technology, and team performance, judged by an independent panel of industry experts. The full list of winners and finalists is available at https://usacxa.com/winners-and-finalists-2026

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