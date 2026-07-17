Brain Treatment Centers Expand Access to TRICARE-Covered TMS for Depression

Military families with TRICARE can now access FDA-cleared TMS depression treatment at Brain Treatment Center locations across the country

Many of the military patients we see had never been told that TRICARE covers TMS... Our goal is to make sure that military families know this treatment is available, covered, and accessible.” — Dr. Spencer O. Miller

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year marks a decade since TRICARE added Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) to its basic benefit package as a covered treatment for Major Depressive Disorder. This milestone reshaped access to advanced, non-medication mental health care for U.S. service members, veterans, and their families. To mark the anniversary, the Brain Treatment Center network is highlighting the availability of TRICARE-covered TMS therapy at participating clinic locations across the country.TRICARE began covering TMS in 2016 for adults diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) who have not achieved an adequate response from prior antidepressant treatment. In the ten years since, awareness of the benefit has grown steadily among referring providers. Yet many eligible patients and their families remain unaware that this treatment option is available to them at no or low out-of-pocket cost.Depression is a significant and disproportionate burden in the military community. Research from the Army Study to Assess Risk and Resilience in Servicemembers (Army STARRS) found the 30-day prevalence of Major Depressive Disorder to be roughly five times higher among Army personnel than in the comparable civilian population. Separately, research has suggested that as many as one in five patients with depression may not respond adequately to standard antidepressant treatment. For those patients — and for service members and veterans who prefer to avoid medication side effects — TMS offers an evidence-based, drug-free option backed by more than a decade of clinical use.TMS is an FDA-cleared treatment for Major Depressive Disorder that uses focused magnetic pulses to stimulate brain regions involved in mood regulation. Sessions are conducted while the patient is fully awake and typically last 30 minutes. No anesthesia or sedation is required, there is no recovery period, and patients can drive themselves to and from appointments and return to normal activities immediately after each session. A standard course of treatment consists of daily outpatient sessions over several weeks.“Many of the military patients we see had never been told that TRICARE covers TMS,” said Dr. Spencer O. Miller, Medical Director of Brain Treatment Centers in Dallas, Plano, and Fort Worth. “For patients whose depression hasn’t responded to medication, this is often the option they’ve been looking for. Our goal is to make sure that military families know this treatment is available, covered, and accessible.”Dr. Miller is a Board-Certified Neurologist who served five years as a physician in the U.S. Air Force, where he treated service members with traumatic brain injury and complex neurological conditions. He oversees TMS treatment protocols across the network’s Texas clinics and brings direct military medicine experience to his work with active-duty patients, veterans, and their families.TRICARE ELIGIBILITY FOR TMS THERAPYTo qualify for TRICARE-covered TMS treatment, patients must generally meet the following criteria:• Be 18 years of age or older• Have a confirmed diagnosis of Major Depressive Disorder from a qualified mental health professional• Have tried at least one antidepressant medication without achieving adequate relief• Receive a psychiatrist’s order for TMS following a face-to-face evaluation• Obtain prior authorization through their TRICARE plan before beginning treatmentMany Brain Treatment Centers accept TRICARE Prime, Select, and Reserve plans and provide in-network care in both the Humana Military-TRICARE East and TriWest-TRICARE West regions. Each clinic’s team assists patients with benefits verification, prior authorization paperwork, and coordination with referring providers.Some of the participating clinics that have confirmed they are working with TRICARE for coverage include:• Brain Treatment Center Newport Beach — Newport Beach, CA: https://braintreatmentnewportbeach.com/tricare-coverage/ • Brain Treatment Center San Diego — San Diego, CA: https://braintreatmentsandiego.com/tricare-coverage/ • Brain Treatment Center Dallas — Dallas, TX: https://braintreatmentdallas.com/tricare-insurance/ • Brain Treatment Center Plano — Plano, TX: https://braintreatmentplano.com/tricare-insurance/ • Brain Treatment Center Fort Worth — Burleson, TX: https://braintreatmentfortworth.com/tricare-depression-treatment/ • Brain Treatment Center Michigan — Grand Rapids, MI: https://braintreatmentmichigan.com/tricare-rtms-depression-michigan/ • Brain Treatment Center Glenview — Glenview, IL: https://braintreatmentglenview.com/tricare-rtms-glenview/ • Braincare Performance Center Carlsbad — Carlsbad, CA: https://www.braincarecarlsbad.com/insurance • Braincare Rancho Mirage — Rancho Mirage, CA: https://braincareranchomirage.com/tricare-for-military-families/ WHAT PATIENTS CAN EXPECTNew patients will need to have a clinical evaluation confirming their diagnosis. Prior treatment history will then be reviewed to determine whether TMS is an appropriate option. Once TRICARE prior authorization is secured, outpatient treatment sessions are scheduled at the clinic. Clinicians monitor progress throughout the treatment course and make adjustments as needed based on each patient's clinical response. A New Patient Coordinator for each clinic can help guide patients through each of these steps, including referral coordination and benefits verification. Referrals from primary care providers, mental health professionals, and military treatment facilities are accepted.ABOUT BRAIN TREATMENT CENTERSBrain Treatment Centers are a network of clinics providing advanced, non-invasive care for adults with Major Depressive Disorder. The Brain Treatment Centers that are in-network TRICARE providers have supported thousands of service members, veterans, and military family members in accessing evidence-based, non-medication treatment for depression across the country.

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