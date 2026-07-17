The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Heart-Healthy Frozen Meals Market Value Expected To Grow At 8.9% CAGR, Reaching $11.34 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $11.34 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The demand for healthier, convenient food options is reshaping the frozen meals industry, especially those designed to support cardiovascular health. As consumers become more health-conscious and seek practical meal solutions, the heart-healthy frozen meals market is experiencing noteworthy expansion. Let's explore the market’s current scale, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook.

Market Size and Growth Prospects for the Heart-Healthy Frozen Meals Market

The heart-healthy frozen meals market has seen substantial growth recently, with its value expected to rise from $7.43 billion in 2025 to $8.07 billion in 2026. This reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The upward trend during this period is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, an increased preference for convenient ready-to-eat options, heightened awareness around healthy eating, expansion of frozen food retail networks, and the impact of urban lifestyles that prioritize quick meal solutions. Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its rapid growth, reaching $11.34 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.9%. Key factors driving this expansion include the rising popularity of personalized nutrition-based meal plans, a surge in demand for plant-based and vegan frozen foods, greater accessibility via online grocery platforms and meal deliveries, a stronger emphasis on preventive healthcare, and ongoing innovation in functional food ingredients. Expected trends in the coming years involve greater consumer interest in low-sodium and cholesterol-controlled meal options, wider adoption of plant-based heart-healthy items, preferences for clean-label and minimally processed foods, increased consumption of portion-controlled diet-specific meals, and availability of frozen meals enriched with functional nutrients.

Download a free sample of the heart-healthy frozen meals market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=48597951&type=smp&name=Heart-Healthy%20Frozen%20Meals%20Market%20Report%202026&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Understanding What Heart-Healthy Frozen Meals Entail

Heart-healthy frozen meals are specially prepared frozen products that balance essential nutrients to promote cardiovascular wellness. These meals are carefully formulated to contain controlled levels of sodium, saturated fats, and cholesterol, offering consumers a convenient way to adhere to heart-friendly dietary guidelines without sacrificing nutrition or taste.

The Rising Impact of Cardiovascular Disease on Market Growth

The increasing incidence of heart-related conditions is a significant factor propelling growth in the heart-healthy frozen meals market. Cardiovascular diseases encompass disorders affecting the heart’s structure and function, including blocked arteries, arrhythmias, and weakened heart muscles. Sedentary habits contribute heavily to this rise, as reduced physical activity leads to obesity and heightened risks of hypertension and coronary artery disease. Heart-healthy frozen meals support disease management by providing balanced nutrition with lowered sodium and unhealthy fats, alongside vital nutrients that promote heart health and reduce cardiovascular risks. For example, a report from the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), part of the US National Library of Medicine (NLM), published in August 2025, projects a 90.0% increase in cardiovascular disease prevalence between 2025 and 2050. It also forecasts a 73.4% rise in mortality rates and a 54.7% increase in disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), with total deaths climbing from 20.5 million in 2025 to 35.6 million by 2050. This alarming growth in heart-related illnesses clearly boosts demand for heart-healthy frozen meal options.

View the full heart-healthy frozen meals market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/heart-healthy-frozen-meals-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

North America Dominates While Asia-Pacific Leads in Growth

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the heart-healthy frozen meals market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest expansion in the forecast period. The market report covers a comprehensive range of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on the evolving market landscape.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

With over 30,000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Reach out to us:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email us at marketing@tbrc.info



Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company "

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.