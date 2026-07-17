Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam Chen Shaochun: Understanding the Communist Party of China, Decoding China's Governance

On July 13, 2026, Brunei's newspaper Borneo Bulletin published the article entitled Understanding the Communist Party of China, Decoding China's Governance by H.E. Chen Shaochun, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Brunei Darussalam. Local newspaper United Daily, Sin Chew Daily and See Hua Daily also reported. The full text of Ambassador’s article is as follows:

This year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Through 105 years of unremitting efforts, the CPC has grown from its birthplace, a tiny boat on the South Lake in Jiaxing into the world's largest governing party with tremendous global influence. The CPC has led the Chinese people in making a great leap from standing up and growing prosperous to becoming strong, and in creating two miracles of rapid economic growth and enduring social stability. Earnestly supported by the Chinese people, the CPC serves as the strong leadership core in the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Today, the international community is paying close attention to China’s governance. To understand China’s governance, we must first understand why the CPC can succeed.

What underpins China’s long-term steady economic growth? The CPC follows the trend of development, takes a realistic approach, upholds fundamental principles and breaks new ground, and makes integrated plans and scientific arrangements. As the governing party, the CPC has led the country to consecutively formulate and implement fifteen Five-Year Plans, serving as a vital anchor for long-term economic development. The CPC has no special interests of its own. It balances immediate and long-term interests, and aligns partial and overall interests. This year kicks off the 15th Five-Year Plan period. Amid a volatile and challenging external environment, China’s economy has demonstrated strong resilience and robust vitality with a growth of 5% in the first quarter and maintains sound momentum in the second quarter. In the first five months of the year, the total value of China’s goods imports and exports reached RMB 20.68 trillion, up 15.3% year on year. The development of new quality productive forces is surging forward. By the end of May, the average daily volume of token usage reached several hundreds of trillions, ranking among the highest in the world.

Why has China made such remarkable achievements in improving people’s well-being? The answer lies in the fact that the CPC is deeply rooted in the people and has always put the people in the first place, continuously enhancing people’s well-being while promoting high-quality development. Over the past 105 years, the CPC has united and led the Chinese people in founding the People’s Republic of China, advancing reform and opening up, establishing the socialist market economy, and promoting Chinese modernization. Under the strong leadership of the CPC, China secured a complete victory in eliminating extreme poverty, lifting nearly 100 million rural residents living below the current poverty line out of poverty. The safety net for people’s livelihood has been continuously strengthened, education and healthcare have made significant progress, average life expectancy has continued to rise, income distribution has steadily improved, and people’s living standards have been enhanced across the board. In 2025, China’s Human Development Index (HDI) reached 0.797.

Why has the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity been so widely welcomed? The CPC is a party that committed not only to seeking happiness for the Chinese people but also to advancing the cause of human progress. Building a community with a shared future for humanity is an major original vision put forward by President Xi Jinping. It represents China’s answer to the question of “what kind of world to build and how to build it”, gained increasingly broad understanding and recognition from the international community. Up to now, dozens of countries and regions including Brunei have reached consensus with China on building communities with a shared future in various forms. The vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity has also been incorporated into resolutions of United Nations General Assembly for nine consecutive years, demonstrating its growing influence, vitality, and appeal.

The Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative and Global Governance Initiative serve as the strategic guidance for building a community with a shared future for humanity. From the four dimensions of development, security, civilization and governance, they inject strong momentum into jointly fostering a better world. Not long ago, the Chinese government released the white paper More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions. It systematically outlines China’s visions, proposals and practical efforts concerning global governance, rallying extensive consensus and collective efforts to effectively address global challenges. From pushing for the historic expansion of BRICS and bolstering platforms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, to proposing the establishment of the International Organization for Mediation and preparing for the founding of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, China has consistently voiced clear propositions and taken firm steps in advancing the reform of the global governance system.

The glorious 105-year history of the CPC fills us with pride. On the new journey, the CPC will remain true to its original aspiration and founding mission, continue to unite and lead the Chinese people to comprehensively advance the great cause of building a great country and achieving national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization. Brunei is a friendly neighbor of China and is now striding forward steadily toward the Wawasan 2035. As the two countries celebrate the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations, China stands ready to work with Brunei, guided by the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and taking the building of China-Brunei community with a shared future as the main thread, to continuously strengthen strategic mutual trust, deepen cooperation across all sectors, forge ahead side by side on the path to modernization, and jointly write a new chapter in China-Brunei friendship!