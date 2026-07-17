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The Business Research Company's Grenache Blanc Wine Market Expected To Witness Steady 7.8% CAGR Amid Expanding Industry Applications

Expected to grow to $1.82 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The grenache blanc wine market is attracting increasing attention as consumer preferences evolve and the wine industry expands its reach. With growing interest in premium wines and unique varietals, this sector is set to experience notable growth. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of grenache blanc wine.

Current Size and Growth Projections for the Grenache Blanc Wine Market

The grenache blanc wine market has demonstrated solid expansion recently and is projected to continue on this upward trajectory. The market is expected to increase from $1.25 billion in 2025 to $1.35 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This rise during the historic period is largely driven by a growing consumer preference for premium wines, the expansion of Mediterranean wine-growing areas, increased demand for white wine in restaurants and bars, the rise of specialty wine retail channels, and heightened awareness about regional wine characteristics.

Looking ahead, the grenache blanc wine market is anticipated to reach $1.82 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.8%. The forecasted growth is expected to be supported by rising interest in sustainable wine production, growing use of alternative packaging formats, the spread of online wine retail platforms, expanding popularity of experiential wine tourism, and a surge in demand for premium and craft wine varieties. Key trends to watch include a preference for Mediterranean-style white wines, consumer attraction to citrus and herbal flavor profiles, the increasing appeal of wine tourism, innovative packaging solutions, and a growing market for blended and specialty white wines.

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Defining Grenache Blanc Wine and Its Versatility

Grenache blanc is a type of white wine produced from the grenache blanc grape, which thrives in warm climate regions. Known for its fresh citrus and herbal notes, medium to full body, and balanced acidity, grenache blanc offers versatility in winemaking. It is used both as a single varietal wine and in blends, delivering a range of taste experiences from crisp and refreshing to rich and complex. Its sensory appeal and association with Mediterranean wine styles contribute to its growing popularity among wine enthusiasts.

How Wine Tourism Boosts Demand for Grenache Blanc Wine

The increasing appeal of wine tourism is a significant factor propelling the growth of the grenache blanc wine market. Wine tourism involves travel experiences centered on visiting vineyards and wineries, including tastings, tours, and cultural events. This trend is fueled by consumer desire for premium wine experiences and a deeper understanding of wine origins and production. Grenache blanc benefits from this momentum through better brand visibility, direct-to-consumer sales at wineries, and heightened awareness of lesser-known white wine varieties. For example, in March 2026, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) reported that UK vineyards and wineries had 1.5 million visits in 2023, marking a 55% increase from 2022, with wine tourism accounting for 25% of total revenue. This surge highlights how wine tourism is driving market expansion for grenache blanc.

View the full grenache blanc wine market report:

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Hospitality Industry Growth Supporting Increased Grenache Blanc Consumption

The expanding hospitality sector also plays a crucial role in fueling grenache blanc wine market growth. Encompassing hotels, restaurants, bars, and resorts, this industry segment significantly influences wine consumption and brand exposure. Driven by rising global travel, higher disposable incomes, urbanization, and a preference for experiential dining, the hospitality sector offers more opportunities for grenache blanc wine through enhanced on-premises consumption and premium menu placements. For instance, the House of Lords Library reported in January 2026 that the UK hospitality sector included 176,685 businesses, up from 175,000 in 2022, reflecting steady growth. This expansion increases consumer access to grenache blanc wines and supports market growth.

Regions Leading and Driving Growth in the Grenache Blanc Wine Market

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the grenache blanc wine market, dominating global consumption and production. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The market overview includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global trends and regional opportunities.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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