The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Frozen Beef Shawarma Wraps Market To Witness Strong Growth Trajectory Through 2030 At 8.8% CAGR

Expected to grow to $2.52 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The frozen beef shawarma wraps market has been experiencing notable growth recently, driven by shifting consumer preferences and lifestyle changes. As convenience and quality become more important in food choices, this market is positioned for continued expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors propelling growth, major players, and regional trends shaping this sector’s future.

Forecasted Market Expansion for Frozen Beef Shawarma Wraps

The frozen beef shawarma wraps market has seen impressive growth in recent years, with its value rising from $1.66 billion in 2025 to an estimated $1.8 billion in 2026. This represents a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The market’s earlier growth can be linked to trends such as increasing urbanization, fast-paced lifestyles, the growing popularity of convenience foods, expansion of quick service restaurants globally, and improvements in frozen food supply chains. Consumers are also showing a growing preference for ready-to-eat meals, which further fuels market expansion.

Download a free sample of the frozen beef shawarma wraps market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=22635234&type=smp&name=Frozen%20Beef%20Shawarma%20Wraps%20Market%20Report%202026&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.52 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.8%. This forecasted growth is supported by the rising demand for protein-rich convenience foods and the increasing popularity of premium frozen ethnic cuisines. Additionally, the expansion of online grocery shopping and frozen food delivery services, improvements in cold chain logistics, and a heightened focus on food safety and extended shelf life products are expected to drive the market forward. Emerging trends include a surge in demand for frozen ethnic food products tailored to urban convenience lifestyles, a preference for protein-packed meal replacement wraps suited for on-the-go consumption, broader adoption of extended shelf life frozen meals in retail and foodservice, growth in halal-certified frozen meat convenience foods worldwide, and increased availability of premium flavored frozen shawarma wraps both in quick service restaurants and retail outlets.

Understanding Frozen Beef Shawarma Wraps as a Product

Frozen beef shawarma wraps are ready-to-eat or ready-to-heat meals made from seasoned, cooked beef that’s typically layered, sliced, and wrapped in flatbread. They are prepared using traditional shawarma marination and roasting methods, then combined with various sauces and fillings before being frozen to preserve freshness. These products are designed to offer consumers a flavorful, convenient meal option that can be quickly heated and enjoyed, with the added benefit of a longer shelf life thanks to freezing.

View the full frozen beef shawarma wraps market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/frozen-beef-shawarma-wraps-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Convenience Meals as a Key Driver for Frozen Beef Shawarma Wraps

The growing demand for convenience meals is a significant factor fueling the frozen beef shawarma wraps market. More consumers are seeking food options that are easy to prepare or ready to eat, saving time and effort in their busy routines. This shift is largely due to increasingly hectic lifestyles where time is at a premium. Frozen beef shawarma wraps meet this need by providing a pre-portioned, ready-to-heat meal solution that reduces cooking time while delivering flavorful dining experiences. For example, a February 2026 report from the Food Industry Association in the United States highlighted that 77% of U.S. shoppers purchased frozen foods with a specific meal or day in mind, up from 71% in 2023, and 30% planned to increase their frozen food buying in 2026. This data underscores the rising importance of convenience in driving market growth.

Increasingly Busy Lifestyles Strengthen Market Demand

Busy lifestyles are another crucial factor supporting the growth of the frozen beef shawarma wraps market. Individuals today often juggle multiple responsibilities, including work, household duties, and commuting, which limits the time available for meal preparation. This time scarcity creates a growing demand for quick and easy meal options. Frozen beef shawarma wraps perfectly cater to this need by offering fast, ready-to-eat meals that fit seamlessly into tight schedules. For instance, data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics in July 2023 showed that time spent working away from home rose significantly from 1 hour 36 minutes to 2 hours 7 minutes, reflecting greater time pressure on consumers. This trend continues to bolster the appeal of convenient frozen meal products like shawarma wraps.

The Role of Fast Casual Dining in Market Growth

Another factor boosting the frozen beef shawarma wraps market is the rise of fast casual dining. This restaurant segment combines the speed and convenience of fast food with higher-quality ingredients and a more refined dining experience. The growth of fast casual dining is driven by consumers’ demand for quick, convenient meals that don’t compromise on freshness or taste. Frozen beef shawarma wraps support this trend by offering restaurants and foodservice providers a ready-to-serve, high-quality product that ensures consistent flavor and fast preparation. According to the Restaurant Facility Management Association in the U.S., visits to fast casual restaurants increased by 4% in May 2023 compared to the previous year, with quick-service outlets accounting for 82% of restaurant traffic. This rising popularity of convenient dining formats continues to push frozen beef shawarma wraps forward in the market.

Regional Market Dynamics in Frozen Beef Shawarma Wraps

In 2025, North America dominated the frozen beef shawarma wraps market in terms of size. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. The market analysis encompasses key areas such as Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on regional developments and growth opportunities worldwide.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

Learn More About The Business Research Company

With over 30,000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Reach out to us:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email us at marketing@tbrc.info



Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company "

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.