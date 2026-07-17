K Altman Law Calls for Clearer, Fairer College AI Misconduct Processes Following Brown Classroom Cheating Allegations

As colleges race to respond to AI, many students are navigating disciplinary systems that are still defining the rules. Keith Altman

AI misconduct cases are growing fast. K Altman Law says students deserve clear rules, reliable evidence, and fair disciplinary processes.

Institutions need policies that are clear, technologically informed, and enforceable, but they also need procedures that respect notice, evidence, impartial review, and proportionality.” — Keith Altman

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K Altman Law is urging colleges and universities to adopt clearer, fairer, and more procedurally sound approaches to academic integrity enforcement in the era of generative artificial intelligence, following a widely discussed report in Inside Higher Ed which you can read here. The article describes a Brown University economics professor’s account that a large number of students in one course likely used artificial intelligence on a take-home midterm, after which he changed the final to an in-person exam and concluded that the sharp decline in results supported his concerns. The reporting also highlights the institutional difficulty of adjudicating alleged AI-enabled misconduct at scale, especially where proof, process, and consistency remain unsettled.K Altman Law believes the issue extends well beyond one classroom. As institutions revise honor codes, testing formats, academic integrity procedures, and disciplinary practices in response to generative AI, students and families face rising uncertainty about what conduct is prohibited, what evidence is reliable, and what process is due before severe academic penalties are imposed."Colleges cannot respond to generative AI by improvising discipline in ways that are vague, inconsistent, or unfair," said Keith Altman , founder of K Altman Law. "Institutions need policies that are clear, technologically informed, and enforceable, but they also need procedures that respect notice, evidence, impartial review, and proportionality. When schools fail to do that, students can face serious academic and professional consequences without a reliable process."The Brown account underscores a broader national problem: many institutions appear to be operating in a transitional period where faculty concern is high, formal rules are still evolving, and existing disciplinary structures may not be well designed for AI-related allegations. That creates risk on all sides. Faculty may struggle to prove misconduct in a fair and defensible way. Students may be accused under standards that are unclear or unevenly applied. Administrators may find themselves balancing deterrence, academic freedom, educational mission, and procedural fairness under significant pressure.K Altman Law represents students, faculty, and families in high-stakes education matters nationwide, including academic misconduct, disciplinary proceedings, disability and accommodation disputes, Title IX and civil rights matters, graduate and professional school issues, and related appeals and institutional proceedings. The firm expects AI-related academic integrity disputes to increase substantially as colleges move from informal faculty responses to formal enforcement frameworks.Students facing AI-related accusations should act carefully and promptly. In many cases, the outcome may turn on the precise course rules, past faculty instructions, the wording of the academic code, available drafts and revision history, metadata, the school’s evidentiary standards, and whether the institution is following its own procedures. Generic assumptions about what an AI detector shows or what a professor suspects are not a substitute for a fair process.For media inquiries or to discuss student-defense and academic-integrity matters involving generative AI, please contact K Altman Law at (248) 987-8929 or visit www. kaltmanlaw.com About K Altman LawK Altman Law is a national education law firm representing students, parents, faculty, and professionals in matters involving academic discipline, misconduct allegations, Title IX, disability and accommodation issues, civil rights concerns, graduate and professional school disputes, licensing and admissions matters, and complex school-related proceedings. The firm is known for strategic advocacy in high-stakes education matters across the country.

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