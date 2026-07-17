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The Business Research Company's Flavored Milk Powder Drinks Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

Expected to grow to $14.87 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The flavored milk powder drinks sector has seen remarkable expansion recently, driven by changing consumer preferences and enhanced product availability. With increasing interest in nutrition and wellness, this market is poised for continued growth. Let’s explore the market’s current size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and key trends shaping its future.

Growth Trajectory and Market Size of the Flavored Milk Powder Drinks Market

The flavored milk powder drinks market has experienced solid growth over recent years. It is projected to rise from $10.09 billion in 2025 to $10.88 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This upward momentum during the historical period is primarily due to heightened consumer demand for nutritious beverages, a surge in flavored dairy product popularity among children, expansion of organized retail distribution, broader availability of fortified milk powders, and shifting consumption habits fueled by urbanization.

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Forecasted Expansion and Emerging Prospects in the Flavored Milk Powder Drinks Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trend, reaching $14.87 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.1%. This anticipated surge stems from increasing consumer interest in functional and protein-enriched drinks, a growing preference for plant-based milk powder alternatives, wider adoption of convenient on-the-go nutrition options, expanding e-commerce channels for beverages, and heightened focus on immunity and wellness nutrition. Key trends during this period include rising demand for fortified and nutrient-rich flavored milk powders, low sugar and reduced-calorie formulas, greater use of plant-based and dairy alternative beverages, incorporation of functional ingredients like protein and immunity boosters, and the popularity of portable single-serve packaging.

Understanding Flavored Milk Powder Drinks and Their Nutritional Appeal

Flavored milk powder drinks are milk-derived powders blended with various flavors and often fortified with vital vitamins and minerals. They are designed to be mixed with milk, offering a convenient and long-lasting alternative to liquid milk while preserving nutritional benefits. These products provide a tasty and portable source of energy and essential nutrients that support bone health and overall well-being.

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Health and Wellness Awareness as a Catalyst for Market Growth

Increasing consciousness about health and wellness is playing a significant role in driving demand for flavored milk powder drinks. This awareness reflects a growing commitment to enhancing physical and mental health through better lifestyle choices, enabled by greater access to digital health resources and apps. Flavored milk powder drinks cater to this trend by offering convenient, nutrient-fortified beverages that help consumers meet daily nutritional requirements more easily. For example, in June 2024, the International Food Information Council (IFIC) reported that 54% of Americans followed a specific diet or eating pattern in the past year, with protein intake interest rising from 59% in 2022 to 71% in 2024, highlighting the rising health-conscious consumer base fueling market growth.

Higher Disposable Income Spurs Demand for Premium Nutritional Beverages

Another key factor propelling the flavored milk powder drinks market is the rise in disposable income, which increases consumers’ capacity to spend on premium health and wellness beverages. Disposable income, the money available after taxes, is growing mainly due to better wages and employment conditions. With more financial resources, consumers are more inclined to purchase convenient and indulgent flavored milk powder drinks for daily nutrition and taste diversity. For instance, in October 2024, Statistics Iceland noted a 6.6% increase in household disposable income in the second quarter compared to the previous year, underscoring this trend’s impact on market expansion.

Asia-Pacific Positioned as the Dominant and Fastest-Growing Market Region

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for flavored milk powder drinks, and it is expected to maintain the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The market analysis includes major regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with Asia-Pacific leading due to its expanding consumer base and rising demand for nutritious and fortified beverages.

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• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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