Acrow Named 'Bridge Supplier of the Year' in New Civil Engineer’s Bridges Awards Program

Acrow Awarded Bridge Supplier of the Year Acrow logo

Award recognizes the company's engineering excellence, innovative modular bridge solutions and collaborative project delivery

This award reflects the strong relationships we have built with our customers and project partners.” — Mark Joosten, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Acrow Group

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acrow , a leading international bridge design and engineering firm, is pleased to announce it has been named “Bridge Supplier of the Year” in New Civil Engineer’s (NCE) Bridges Awards program. Presented in conjunction with the annual NCE Bridges Conference, held on 16 July 2026, the prestigious awards program recognizes excellence and innovation in bridge engineering, honoring outstanding projects, organizations and professionals across the UK and international bridge sector.Judged by an independent panel of leading bridge and civil engineering professionals, Acrow's submission featured three recent UK bridge projects that exemplified the company's engineering expertise, technical innovation and commitment to customer support. From accelerated installations to maintaining critical pedestrian, utility and rail operations during construction, each project demonstrated the versatility of Acrow's modular bridge systems and the value of close collaboration throughout project delivery.“This recognition is a tremendous honor for our entire team,” said Michael Treacy, CEO of Acrow Global Limited. “To be named ‘Bridge Supplier of the Year’ in the New Civil Engineer Bridges Awards is a testament to the dedication, expertise and collaborative spirit of our employees and partners. We are proud that our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality bridge solutions and exceptional support for our customers has been recognized by such a respected industry awards program.”“This award reflects the strong relationships we have built with our customers and project partners,” said Mark Joosten, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Acrow Group. “Every project presents its own unique challenges, and our focus is always on working collaboratively to develop practical engineering solutions that meet project objectives while minimizing disruption. We are honored to receive this recognition and remain committed to delivering the highest levels of technical expertise, customer support and service.”About AcrowAcrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 75 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com ###

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