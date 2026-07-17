The Cost of Betrayal Examines the Fragile Foundations of Trust, Commitment, and Healing

The Cost of Betrayal by Joseph A Ortega

Joseph A. Ortega offers insight into infidelity, helping readers understand broken trust, strengthen commitment, and pursue lasting emotional restoration.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph A. Ortega presents The Cost of Betrayal, a thoughtful exploration of infidelity, trust, and the emotional realities that shape intimate relationships. Blending psychological insight with compassionate reflection, the book examines how betrayal often develops gradually through emotional distance, weakened boundaries, and unresolved disconnection. Rather than focusing solely on the event of infidelity itself, the book encourages readers to better understand the underlying patterns that can threaten lasting commitment.

Throughout The Cost of Betrayal, Ortega explores the emotional, psychological, and relational consequences of broken trust for individuals, couples, and families. The book addresses the experiences of betrayed partners, the effects of secrecy and emotional disconnection, and the complex process of rebuilding relationships after profound hurt. With a balanced and empathetic approach, it encourages honest reflection while emphasizing accountability, forgiveness, and the intentional work required for healing and reconciliation.

The inspiration for the book comes from a desire to provide readers with a deeper understanding of the challenges surrounding trust and commitment. Joseph A. Ortega seeks to move beyond simplified explanations by examining the emotional dynamics that contribute to relationship breakdowns. His goal is to encourage meaningful conversations that help individuals protect healthy relationships while offering hope to those seeking recovery after betrayal.

Beyond its examination of infidelity, the book explores universal themes of love, honesty, responsibility, resilience, and emotional growth. It reminds readers that strong relationships are built through intentional choices, consistent communication, and mutual respect. By encouraging thoughtful self-examination and compassionate understanding, the book highlights the possibility of restoration while acknowledging the courage and commitment that genuine healing requires.

The book is intended for married couples, individuals navigating relationship challenges, counselors, ministry leaders, and readers interested in emotional wellness and personal growth. It also serves as a valuable resource for anyone seeking to strengthen trust, better understand the effects of betrayal, or support healthy, lasting relationships through greater awareness and intentionality.

Joseph A. Ortega brings a thoughtful and compassionate perspective to one of the most sensitive challenges facing relationships today. Through The Cost of Betrayal, he offers readers a meaningful resource that encourages honest reflection, emotional healing, and a renewed commitment to building relationships grounded in trust, integrity, and enduring love.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0cN8LeYV

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