Jupid Launches Private AI, Giving Accounting Firms a Way to Use AI on Client Data

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Accounting firms can now use AI on real client records in a private workspace — nothing trains outside AI models, nothing is disclosed without firm approval.

Accounting firms are told to adopt AI and to protect client confidentiality at the same time. Private AI lets them do both, with every disclosure approved and logged.” — Slava Akulov

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI-native accounting platform Jupid today launched Jupid Private AI, a private AI workspace for accounting firms working with client data. Firms can now put AI to work on real client records — invoices, tax documents, payroll files, and client emails — in an isolated environment the firm controls, where nothing trains outside AI models and nothing is disclosed without the firm's approval.

General AI assistants such as Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT have become everyday tools inside accounting firms, but the useful AI work starts exactly where client-data rules start. IRC §7216 makes disclosing a client's tax return information without written consent a federal offense for preparers, and in United States v. Heppner (2026), a federal court ruled that conversations with AI chatbots are not privileged. The work that would benefit most from AI — bookkeeping files, tax documents, payroll records, client correspondence — is precisely the work firms cannot safely paste into public AI tools.

Jupid Private AI is built for that work. From day one, a firm's team gets a map of each client's business — people, vendors, customers, and money flows, built automatically from documents, email, and bank data; a list of what's missing in each client's records — missing invoices, unexplained transactions, absent W-9s — found before anyone asks; follow-ups drafted in the firm's tone and tracked until answered, with clients simply replying to a normal email; and clean, client-ready numbers from messy Stripe, PayPal, and bank feeds, with fees and refunds separated out and nothing double-counted.

Behind each client sits a private context window: the model learns from the files, emails, corrections, templates, and decisions the firm chooses to load, and updates as new documents and client answers arrive.

Privacy is handled as control and logging, not fine print. Client data never trains or improves any AI model — Jupid's or anyone else's. Each firm's data lives in an isolated workspace, every disclosure happens with the firm's approval, and every step is logged: who asked, what was shared, when, and why. Identifying details such as names and account numbers can be stripped before any outside processing.

"Accounting firms are being told to adopt AI and to protect client confidentiality at the same time — and with public chatbots, those two instructions collide. Private AI is how a firm points AI at the client work itself — the files, the emails, the follow-ups — inside a workspace the firm controls, with every disclosure approved and logged," said Slava Akulov, co-founder and CEO of Jupid.

The product is delivered done-for-you: Jupid configures the private environment, loads the firm's templates, sample files, and rules, and tunes it on the workflows the firm picks — bookkeeping, tax prep, payroll, client advisory services, or document collection. Jupid is onboarding a small number of founding firms first, with the goal of letting each one take on more clients with the same team.

Private AI extends Jupid's platform from small businesses themselves to the firms that serve them. Jupid's AI accountant is already used by U.S. entrepreneurs directly and is embedded in banks and credit unions through Jack Henry's Banno digital banking platform, and the company has raised $840,000 in pre-seed funding.

Jupid Private AI is available now to accounting firms at https://jupid.com/private-ai-for-accountants.

About Jupid Jupid is an AI-native accountant and tax platform for U.S. entrepreneurs. It handles LLC formation, bookkeeping, tax filing, and compliance, and embeds its technology directly into banks and fintechs, making professional financial services accessible to nano and micro businesses across America. Learn more at https://jupid.com.

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