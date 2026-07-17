Bahrain showcased sustainable urban development and housing innovation at WUF13

Manama, 16 July 2026 — The Kingdom of Bahrain emerged as a leading contributor to global discussions on sustainable urban development and housing innovation at the thirteen session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), the world's premier conference on sustainable urbanization convened by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and hosted by the Government of Azerbaijan in Baku from 17 to 22 May.

Represented by several government entities and supported by UN-Habitat Bahrain, the Bahraini delegation took part in high-level discussions, technical sessions and networking events, with senior officials highlighting the Kingdom’s experience in expanding access to housing and building more resilient communities.

Contributing to global urban dialogue

As part of the Women's Assembly organized by UN-Habitat, Amna bint Ahmed Al Rumaihi, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, contributed to the discussion on "Co-creating Gender-Transformative Strategies for Adequate Housing for All Women and Girls," highlighting Bahrain's commitment to inclusive and gender-responsive housing policies that strengthen access to adequate housing and contribute to more equitable urban development.

The minister also participated in the dialogue session "The Middle East Crisis and its Global Housing and Urban Impacts", where she shared Bahrain's experience in responding swiftly to recent crises affecting residential areas and infrastructure. She emphasized the importance of coordinated government action, rapid recovery mechanisms, and people-centred approaches in safeguarding communities and restoring stability, demonstrating how resilience extends beyond preparedness to effective response and recovery.

Another key moment came at the forum’s inaugural Practices Hub, where Ameena Majid, Head of the Institutional Excellence and Innovation Department at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, presented Bahrain’s experience on “The Evolution of Housing Policy in Bahrain”. The presentation highlighted the Kingdom’s housing journey, emphasizing policy innovation, strategic planning, and citizen-centred approaches that have contributed to expanding access to quality housing and enhancing the quality of life for Bahraini families. It also showcased how Bahrain’s housing sector has evolved over the years to respond to changing societal needs while supporting broader national development goals.

During a session on social housing, Ibrahim Jassim, Assistant General Manager for Commercial and Institutional Banking at Housing Bank, presented Bahrain's experience under the theme "Social Housing: Sustainable Communities through Innovative Housing Solutions." The presentation showcased Bahrain's integrated housing model, demonstrating how collaboration between government entities and financial institutions supports innovative, citizen-centred housing solutions that enhance quality of life and promote sustainable urban development.

Building climate-resilient communities

Bahrain also contributed to discussions on climate resilience and sustainable urban development through the participation ofAhmed Alkhayyat, Chief Executive Officer of the Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA), in a high-level networking event titled “Coastal Adaptation and Housing Resilience: Protecting Communities from Sea Level Rise.”

The session explored resilient housing, sustainable urban planning, and collaborative solutions to support vulnerable coastal communities facing the impacts of climate change. Bahrain shared its experience in integrating resilience considerations into urban planning and housing strategies, emphasizing the importance of proactive planning, sustainable development, and international cooperation.

Complementing these discussions, Shaikh Mohammed Ahmed Alkhalifa, Undersecretary of Municipalities Affairs, participated in the session “Scaling Green Neighbourhoods into Resilient Urban Systems,” organized by UN-Habitat and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The session highlighted the role of urban forestry and nature-based solutions in strengthening climate resilience, enhancing quality of life, and creating more sustainable cities. Bahrain's contribution showcased innovative approaches to afforestation and urban greening within an arid environment, reflecting the Kingdom’s commitment to advancing climate-responsive urban development.

Strengthening partnerships through UN-Habitat

Commenting on Bahrain’s participation, Ayman El-Hefnawi, Head of Bahrain’s Country Programme and Representative of UN-Habitat for the Gulf Cooperation Council, said: “The World Urban Forum continues to demonstrate the importance of collaboration in addressing the complex urban challenges facing cities today. Bahrain’s active participation at WUF13 reflects its strong commitment to advancing sustainable urban development through innovative housing policies, climate-responsive planning, and inclusive urban solutions. The Kingdom's experiences and achievements offer valuable insights that contribute to the global dialogue on building resilient, inclusive, and sustainable communities."

“UN-Habitat Bahrain takes pride in having facilitated Bahrain’s engagement throughout WUF13, supporting dialogue and collaboration with governments, international organizations, development partners, and urban experts. The forum provided a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and partnership building, enabling Bahrain to share its experiences, learn from international best practices, and explore new opportunities for cooperation in support of sustainable urban development.”