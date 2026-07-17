New Meditation Collection Offers Daily Companionship for the Grieving

The Gift of this day by Spike Humer

The Gift of This Day: Meditations for the Grieving Heart brings 143 brief reflections to readers carrying loss — and to the professionals who walk beside them.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grief is among the most universal of human experiences and among the most isolating. The Gift of This Day: Meditations for the Grieving Heart, the second volume in Spike Humer's meditation series from SoulWord Press, offers a daily companion for readers living with loss.

The book began as a prayer for one family. In 2025, friends of Humer and his wife, Michele, lost their son, Josh. “There is no language adequate for a loss like that,” Humer says. “No framework. No fix. There is only presence — the willingness to sit beside someone in their sorrow. I knew the only thing I could offer was what I know how to give: words. Not answers. Not repair.”

Josh's name remains in the book deliberately. Readers are invited to hold their own person's name wherever they encounter his.

The collection contains 143 meditations, one per page, written to be read in the small window of attention grief usually leaves behind. It moves through three recurring themes: What I'm Carrying, the weight of grief and the love inside it; What I'm Noticing, the unexpected mercies that arrive anyway; and What I'm Returning To, the slow work of coming back to oneself. The book makes no promises about timelines and offers no stages to complete.

An excerpt:

When the Wave Arrives Without Warning

Thank you for the gift of this day.

Please hold me through this one that came out of nowhere.

I was doing something ordinary — folding laundry, standing in the grocery store, driving to an appointment — when it arrived. Without warning. Without permission. The wave that makes the ordinary world impossible.

Please help me not be ashamed of this. It comes when it comes. There is no controlling it and no predicting it. It does not mean I am getting worse. It means I loved someone.

May I breathe through this one and meet the next.

The meditations are written for readers mourning a spouse, parent, child, sibling, friend, or animal companion, as well as for those grieving losses that carry no funeral — a marriage, a career, a body's health, a lifelong hope. The book is also being made available to hospice programs, chaplains, grief counselors, and recovery communities.

The Gift of This Day: Meditations for the Grieving Heart is available in paperback (177 pages, $15.99) and Kindle editions through Amazon and, via IngramSpark, to booksellers and libraries. A facilitator's guide for group and institutional use is planned.

ABOUT SOULWORD PRESS

SoulWord Press is an independent press publishing contemplative works on presence, becoming, and the interior life. Its catalog includes the I Am Becoming journal series and The Gift of This Day meditation series. More at SoulWordPress.com.

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