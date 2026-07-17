Bidding Set to Close on a 4BR/5BA Brick Home on 2± Acres in Orange County VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

8020 Zachary Taylor Highway, Unionville, VA 22567 (Orange County) 8020 Zachary Taylor Highway, Unionville, VA 22567 (Orange County) 8020 Zachary Taylor Highway, Unionville, VA 22567 (Orange County) 8020 Zachary Taylor Highway, Unionville, VA 22567 (Orange County) 8020 Zachary Taylor Highway, Unionville, VA 22567 (Orange County)

4 BR Home on 2 +/- Acres w/great location, setting & size in Orange County, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of online only bidding on a 4 BR/5 BA brick home on 2± acres in a beautiful Orange County VA setting located only 2 miles from Rt. 20” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the closing of online only bidding on a 4 BR/5 BA brick home on 2± acres in a beautiful Orange County VA setting located only 2 miles from Rt. 20 on Monday, July 20 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This property offers an excellent opportunity for an owner-occupant, investor, or restoration enthusiast. While the home has been vacant for some time and will benefit from renovation and updating prior to occupancy, it provides a great start for those looking to restore, modernize, or customize it to suit their needs,” said Nicholls.“The centrally located property is only 2 miles from Rt. 20, 11 miles from downtown Orange, 14 miles from Culpeper , 15.5 miles from Rt. 3, and a short drive to Charlottesville, Fredericksburg & Louisa/Lake Anna,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.The online auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.• Online only bidding begins to close on Monday, July 20 @ 12:00 Noon EDT• 8020 Zachary Taylor Highway, Unionville, VA 22567 (Orange County)• The home measures 3,842± sf. and features a large eat-in kitchen (appliances convey), large living room, family room, dining room, office, utility room and attic.• All bedroom have en suite bathrooms• Flooring: carpet, tile & linoleum• Heating: oil furnace; Cooling: central AC• New drilled well (pump and water line to be installed by the purchaser) & gravity-flow septic system; electric water heater• Gravel driveway; attractive rural location w/neighboring pond view; all furnishings convey• Electric: Rappahannock Electric Co-op; Internet: FiberLyncFor more information, call Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) or visit www.NichollsAuction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

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