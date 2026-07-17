Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Anti-Jamming System Market Size to Reach Billion by 2030 with CAGR

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The Business Research Company's Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Anti-Jamming System Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The global navigation satellite system (GNSS) anti-jamming system market has been gaining significant traction as the need for secure and reliable navigation grows. With increasing challenges related to signal interference and the rising importance of resilient positioning technologies, this market is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years. Below is a detailed overview of the market size, key drivers, regional trends, and future outlook.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the GNSS Anti-Jamming System Market

The GNSS anti-jamming system market has experienced rapid growth recently, with its value rising from $3.57 billion in 2025 to a projected $3.94 billion in 2026. This represents a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The expansion during this period is largely driven by the increase in GPS signal interference incidents and spoofing threats, coupled with rising demand from military sectors for secure navigation solutions. Additionally, the broader adoption of satellite navigation technologies in aviation and maritime industries, growth in precision-guided defense platforms, and reliance on GNSS for critical infrastructure timing have all contributed to this upward trend.

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Forecasted Expansion and Future Market Drivers in the GNSS Anti-Jamming Sector

Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge further, reaching $5.88 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.5%. This anticipated growth is underpinned by the rising deployment of autonomous military systems and unmanned platforms that require robust navigation security. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for signal processing is becoming increasingly prevalent, enhancing the capability to counteract jamming. There is also expanding demand for navigation resilience in contested environments, alongside growth in space-based augmentation systems. Investments aimed at developing cyber-secure positioning and timing infrastructure are also fueling market momentum. Key trends during this forecast period include the adoption of AI-driven adaptive anti-jamming algorithms, software-defined GNSS protection solutions, multi-constellation navigation resilience, and the development of military-grade secure positioning systems, as well as enhanced protection for airborne and UAV navigation.

Understanding the Functionality of GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems

GNSS anti-jamming systems are specialized technologies designed to safeguard satellite navigation signals from deliberate or accidental radio frequency interference. These systems work by detecting jamming attempts and then mitigating or filtering out such signals to maintain accurate positioning, navigation, and timing information. Their role becomes especially critical in environments where GNSS signals are degraded or contested, ensuring continuous and dependable navigation even under challenging conditions.

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Initial Driver Behind Market Growth: Geopolitical Tensions

One of the main factors propelling the GNSS anti-jamming system market is the rise in geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts worldwide. These conflicts involve political, military, or economic disputes between countries or regions that create instability and heighten security risks. The shifting dynamics of global power and growing competition among major nations over strategic interests are escalating these tensions. As a result, the demand for reliable navigation and positioning in such unstable environments is critical, pushing the need for advanced anti-jamming solutions.

Further Impact of Geopolitical Conflicts on Market Expansion

These tensions create environments where GNSS signals are deliberately disrupted or jammed to hinder military or critical infrastructure operations. GNSS anti-jamming systems play a crucial role by ensuring uninterrupted and secure navigation services in these electronically hostile settings. For example, data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) highlighted a 15% increase in political violence events worldwide from July 2023 to June 2024, with over 165,273 incidents recorded in July 2024 alone. Such developments reinforce the necessity for robust anti-jamming technologies, thereby driving market growth.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Prospects

In terms of regional presence, North America held the largest share of the GNSS anti-jamming system market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive outlook on global market dynamics.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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