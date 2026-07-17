ABL Diagnostics Expands Its Tuberculosis NGS Portfolio to Targeted and Whole Genome Sequencing

Completing ABL Diagnostics' infectious disease portfolio by extending its proven DeepChek® and UltraGene expertise to comprehensive tuberculosis genomics

WOIPPY, FRANCE, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), a leading developer of molecular diagnostic assays and bioinformatics solutions for infectious diseases, today announced the expansion of its DeepChekand HybridChek tuberculosis portfolio, offering one of the industry's most comprehensive Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) solutions for Mycobacterium tuberculosis drug resistance testing.Designed to meet the needs of routine clinical laboratories, national reference centers and public health institutions, the new portfolio enables laboratories to choose the sequencing strategy best suited to their clinical objectives, throughput and preferred NGS platform while relying on a single integrated bioinformatics solution.Compatible with all major sequencing platforms—including Illumina, MGI, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ion Torrent, PacBio, Element Biosciences, Salus and GeneMind —the portfolio now includes:- DeepChek13-Plex (CE-IVD): a validated multiplex PCR assay covering resistance to the most clinically relevant first-line, second-line and novel anti-tuberculosis drugs directly from sputum specimens or positive cultures.- DeepChek19-Plex (RUO): a next-generation targeted assay extending genomic coverage with additional resistance markers recommended by the latest WHO guidance, providing broader characterization of MDR, pre-XDR and XDR tuberculosis.- HybridChek-TB (RUO): an innovative Hybrid Capture-based Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) solution enabling complete genomic characterization of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, epidemiological surveillance, lineage determination, transmission analysis and future discovery of emerging resistance mechanisms. By sequencing the complete Mycobacterium tuberculosis genome, HybridChek-TB delivers a truly future-proof approach, enabling laboratories to respond not only to current resistance testing requirements but also to future therapeutic developments, newly discovered resistance markers and evolving guidelines.- BacterioChek-TB (CE-IVD): a dedicated bioinformatics platform delivering standardized analysis, automated resistance prediction and comprehensive reporting across the entire ABL Diagnostics tuberculosis portfolio.Together, these solutions provide laboratories with a scalable workflow ranging from rapid targeted resistance testing to comprehensive whole-genome analysis while maintaining a consistent software environment."Tuberculosis drug resistance is becoming increasingly complex, requiring laboratories to access more comprehensive genomic information while maintaining efficient and standardized workflows," said Dr. Sofiane Mohamed, Head of Research & Development at ABL Diagnostics. "With the introduction of our DeepChek19-Plex assay alongside HybridChek-TB Whole Genome Sequencing and the BacterioChek-TB analysis platform, we now offer laboratories complete flexibility to select the most appropriate sequencing strategy without compromising analytical performance or future scalability."A rapidly growing need for advanced TB drug resistance testing:Tuberculosis remains one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Report 2025, approximately 10.8 million people developed tuberculosis in 2024, while 1.25 million people died from the disease, making TB the leading cause of death from a single infectious agent worldwide. The WHO also estimates that around 410,000 people developed multidrug- or rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis (MDR/RR-TB) in 2024, yet only a fraction received comprehensive drug susceptibility testing and appropriate treatment.The increasing adoption of genomic technologies is transforming tuberculosis management. WHO now recommends sequencing-based approaches for rapid detection of drug resistance mutations, epidemiological surveillance and outbreak investigation. As laboratories transition from targeted molecular assays toward more comprehensive genomic testing, the global market for tuberculosis molecular diagnostics is expected to experience sustained growth over the coming years. Independent market analyses estimate the global TB diagnostics market at approximately USD 2.5–3.0 billion in 2025, with molecular diagnostics representing the fastest-growing segment driven by increasing implementation of NGS and precision medicine approaches.Sources: World Health Organization, Global Tuberculosis Report 2025; Grand View Research, Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market; MarketsandMarkets,Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market; Fortune Business Insights, Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market.By combining targeted multiplex assays, Whole Genome Sequencing and advanced bioinformatics within a single integrated ecosystem, ABL Diagnostics is well positioned to support laboratories worldwide in addressing the growing clinical and public health challenges posed by drug-resistant tuberculosis.About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:- Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and- Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:- HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.- Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.- Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Integrated Solutions- Real-time syndromic PCR tests- Nadis– Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.- MediaChek– Clinical Sample Collection Kits.ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.ContactABL Diagnostics SASociété anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 eurosHeadquarters : 72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPY552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ Tel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : info@abldiagnostics.com

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