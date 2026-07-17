Kickstarter Campaign Launches for Odysseus: In Defiance of the Gods – The Complete Saga.

Standard cover by Vi Danh, variant cover by Clint Langley Standard wrap around cover by Vu Danh Variant wrap around cover by Client Langley Circe - The Goddess of Transformation Penelope and the suitors

Acclaimed UK indie graphic novel series returns as a definitive 156-page collected edition with new artwork, premium editions, and exclusive collector rewards.

An ambitious, accessible, attractively illustrated comics take on the Ulysses epic. Comics beats Christopher Nolan to the punch.” — Rob Williams (Judge Dredd, Amazing Spider-Man, Petrol Head)

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kickstarter campaign is now live for Odysseus: In Defiance of the Gods – The Complete Saga, a collected graphic novel edition bringing together all four critically acclaimed chapters of the series in a single 156-page volume.Written by Laurence Alison and illustrated by the late Vietnamese artist Vũ Danh, the collection presents a mature reimagining of The Odyssey, exploring the psychological consequences of war, loss and power through a darker interpretation of one of history's most enduring myths.Unlike traditional heroic retellings, Odysseus: In Defiance of the Gods asks a simple but provocative question: "What if the hero wasn't heroic at all?" The result is a graphic novel that strips away the legend to reveal the human cost behind the myth, following Odysseus through impossible choices, devastating consequences and an uncertain return home.Originally released across four individual volumes during 2025, the series quickly gained recognition within the UK independent comics scene, culminating in being voted Third Best UK Indie Comic in the recent ComicScene Awards. The Kickstarter campaign marks the first opportunity for readers to own the complete story in a single volume.A Definitive Collected Edition.The new edition combines all four books into one uninterrupted narrative, allowing readers to experience Odysseus' journey from the aftermath of the Trojan War through encounters with Polyphemus, Circe, Hades, the Sirens, Scylla, Calypso and the wrath of the Olympian gods before his final return to Ithaca.Available editions include:- A 156-page A4 paperback graphic novel.- A premium hardback collector's edition.- Exclusive original artwork available through selected pledge tiers.The publication has been produced entirely without the use of artificial intelligence, with every page created by human writers, artists and designers.New Artwork for Collectors.The collection also introduces brand-new cover artwork created specifically for this release.The standard edition features an all-new cover illustrated by Vũ Danh and coloured by acclaimed 2000 AD colourist Matt Soffe, celebrating Danh's distinctive visual style and artistic legacy.Collectors can also choose a special variant edition featuring artwork by celebrated 2000 AD artist Clint Langley, whose painterly interpretation offers a striking new vision of the iconic Greek hero. The collection also includes previously published wraparound variant covers from Warwick Fraser Coombe, Simon Harrison, and Neil McClements.Critical Acclaim.The series has received praise from established creators within the comics industry.Writer Rob Williams (Judge Dredd, Amazing Spider-Man, Petrol Head) described the series as:"An ambitious, accessible, attractively illustrated comics take on the Ulysses epic. Comics beats Christopher Nolan to the punch."Artist Mike Perkins (Batman, Swamp Thing, X-Men, Judge Dredd) commented:"This fresh re-telling invigorates a classic tale and pushes you in new exciting directions at the same time. A masterful feat!"Tripwire Magazine called the series:"Part Ray Harryhausen 'Boys Own Adventure'... part The Godfather."Created by an Experienced Creative Team.Writer Laurence Alison is known for titles including Hedrek, Out There, Warfighter, Madness & Monsters, Circe and SoulBreaker. Alongside his work in comics, Alison has spent more than three decades as a forensic psychologist specialising in interrogation, risk and extreme decision-making.The artwork was created by the late Vũ Danh, a graduate of the Vietnam University of Fine Arts whose career included work on Conan, Godzilla, game concept art and illustration.The collection has been designed, lettered and published by Neil ‘Bhuna’ Roche , co-founder of UK independent publisher PSYComics , with additional colouring by Matt Soffe.Kickstarter Campaign Now Live.The Kickstarter campaign offers readers the opportunity to secure the complete paperback or hardback edition, alongside exclusive rewards for collectors, including original artwork and limited-edition covers.With the book fully completed and print-ready, the campaign is focused on bringing the definitive collected edition of Odysseus: In Defiance of the Gods to readers worldwide. For mature readers seeking a darker, more psychologically driven interpretation of one of literature's greatest epics, Odysseus: In Defiance of the Gods – The Complete Saga presents a fresh perspective on a timeless story.About PSYComics.PSYComics is a UK independent comics publisher dedicated to producing creator-driven graphic novels featuring distinctive storytelling, original artwork and high production values. Founded by Laurence Alison and Neil Roche, the publisher continues to expand its catalogue with titles including Heartwood, Circe Book II, Medusa, Argonauts, The Final Odyssey and The Iliad.

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