Yendy Rebollo, Recognized By Influential Women, Serves As Executive Director Of West Contra Costa County Meals On Wheels

SAN PABLO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Executive Dedicated to Strengthening Services for Vulnerable Seniors Through Advocacy, Partnerships, and Compassionate CareYendy Rebollo is a dynamic nonprofit executive and Executive Director of West Contra Costa County Meals on Wheels, where she leads efforts to support vulnerable and homebound seniors throughout communities including Richmond, San Pablo, El Cerrito, Rodeo, Hercules, and Crockett. Through strategic leadership, community engagement, and operational oversight, Yendy works to ensure that essential meal delivery and supportive services reach individuals who rely on these programs to maintain independence, safety, and quality of life.In her role as Executive Director, Yendy oversees all aspects of the organization’s operations, including finance, human resources, development, fundraising, community outreach, and program management. Her leadership is guided by a commitment to strengthening the social safety net for aging populations and addressing challenges that can contribute to isolation, declining health, and preventable hospitalizations among seniors.Yendy’s connection to Meals on Wheels began while she was a college volunteer at the University of California, Berkeley. That early experience introduced her to the importance of community-based service and sparked a passion for advocacy and nonprofit leadership. Over time, she advanced through the sector, taking on increasingly complex roles that expanded her skills in program management, organizational development, and community impact.Before becoming Executive Director, Yendy gained valuable experience managing post-secondary success programs designed to support students pursuing higher education and career pathways. These experiences strengthened her ability to build relationships, develop programs, and create opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds. Her career journey has been shaped by discipline, perseverance, and a commitment to creating meaningful change.Throughout her leadership at West Contra Costa County Meals on Wheels, Yendy has focused on expanding organizational capacity through strategic partnerships, fundraising initiatives, and government contracts. Her efforts have helped strengthen the organization’s ability to serve seniors while building a foundation for sustainable growth and long-term community impact.Recognized for her dedication to public service and leadership, Yendy was named Assembly District 14’s 2026 Woman of the Year. She continues to play an active role in local initiatives and community coalitions and is being considered for the Richmond Commission on Aging, further reflecting her commitment to improving resources and advocacy for older adults.Yendy attributes her success to the mentorship, guidance, and support she has received throughout her personal and professional journey. She credits mentors and leaders, including her research mentor Jessica Mena Flores, professors such as Gregory Choi, board president Rodney, and Brenda Valadez through Students Rising Above, for helping shape her leadership perspective. Their encouragement, combined with her experience balancing multiple responsibilities while completing her undergraduate studies, helped her develop the resilience, work ethic, and confidence needed to lead effectively.For young women entering the nonprofit sector, Yendy encourages them to believe in their own abilities and remain committed even when the path forward feels uncertain. She emphasizes that meaningful success is built through consistency, discipline, and perseverance. By continuing to learn, showing up, and trusting their efforts, she believes individuals can create opportunities and make lasting contributions.Yendy recognizes that one of the greatest challenges facing nonprofit organizations today is navigating limited funding and ongoing government budget constraints, particularly for smaller organizations managing significant community needs with limited resources. She also acknowledges the complexities of building strong partnerships and leading teams across multiple generations.At the same time, Yendy sees tremendous opportunities to strengthen nonprofit impact through expanded outreach, improved community engagement, and partnerships that create sustainable philanthropic support and long-term growth. She believes collaboration is essential to developing solutions that address evolving community needs.The values that guide Yendy’s work and life are service, discipline, perseverance, confidence, patience, and mental wellness. She believes effective leadership requires both determination and compassion, allowing leaders to remain grounded while navigating challenges and opportunities.Through her leadership at West Contra Costa County Meals on Wheels, Yendy Rebollo continues to demonstrate the power of purpose-driven service. Her dedication to supporting seniors, strengthening communities, and developing sustainable solutions reflects her ongoing commitment to creating a healthier and more connected future for those she serves.Learn More about Yendy Rebollo:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Yendy-Rebollo Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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