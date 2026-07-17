Influential Women Showcases Abby Sakariyah, PMHNP, Founder Of Cherished Hands Building Compassionate Care

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Entrepreneur Combines Clinical Expertise, Operational Excellence, and Community Commitment to Expand Home Health and Behavioral Health ServicesGaithersburg, Maryland – Abby Sakariyah, PMHNP, CRNP, FNP-BC, is a healthcare entrepreneur, Family and Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, and Founder and Owner of Cherished Hands, an organization that has grown into three distinct healthcare businesses dedicated to improving access to compassionate home health and behavioral healthcare services. Guided by the organization’s tagline, “we are structured by experience, and we are driven by compassion,” Abby has built her career around creating meaningful change in the lives of individuals and families.With a strong clinical foundation and a deep understanding of patient-centered care, Abby has developed services designed to support individuals with dignity, quality, and compassion. Her mission extends beyond providing healthcare services—she is committed to building systems that ensure patients and families receive reliable, personalized, and meaningful support.Abby’s journey in healthcare began in 2009 when she entered the senior home care industry as a nursing assistant. Over the years, she advanced through various nursing roles and ultimately became a Family Nurse Practitioner, gaining experience in both medical and non-medical in-home care. Her passion for supporting seniors and their families led her to establish Cherished Hands Home Health, with the vision of providing accessible, high-quality care that allows older adults to maintain independence and dignity in their own homes.Through Cherished Hands Home Health in Montgomery County, Abby has worked to create a care model centered around compassion, affordability, and trust. Her dedication to helping aging populations live safely and comfortably at home continues to serve as a driving force behind the organization’s growth.Abby’s entrepreneurial journey began more than a decade ago in her basement, where she worked tirelessly to transform her vision into reality. One of her earliest challenges came when a potential employee hesitated to join the company because operations were based out of her home. Rather than viewing the moment as a limitation, Abby used it as motivation to build credibility, expand her organization, and create something sustainable.From opening her first office to reaching milestones of 50 employees and eventually growing to more than 100 team members, Abby’s journey reflects perseverance, determination, and a commitment to excellence. Watching Cherished Hands evolve from a small startup into a trusted, multi-entity healthcare organization remains one of her proudest accomplishments.As the organization continues to expand, Abby has shifted her focus toward developing strong infrastructure and operational systems that support long-term success. She has personally designed comprehensive frameworks, including employee training platforms, video-based processes, and structured playbooks for administrative roles. One of her most rewarding leadership milestones was welcoming the organization’s first Human Resources manager and providing a complete operational foundation that reflected the company’s standards, values, and expectations.Abby attributes her success to her passion for delivering quality care, strong work ethic, and the support of her community and mentors throughout her career. She believes that her commitment to making a meaningful difference in people’s lives has motivated her to continuously learn, improve, and grow. She is also deeply grateful for the ongoing support and operational partnership of her husband, whose belief in her vision and willingness to take risks alongside her have played an important role in building and sustaining Cherished Hands.The career advice that has influenced Abby most came from her husband, who encouraged her to stop waiting for others to create the solutions she envisioned and instead take the initiative to build something of her own. That encouragement helped Abby develop the confidence to pursue entrepreneurship and establish Cherished Hands as a growing healthcare organization.For women entering the healthcare industry, Abby encourages them to recognize opportunities for improvement and dare to take initiative. She believes that success requires self-confidence, resilience, and the willingness to continue moving forward despite challenges. Building something meaningful often requires stepping outside of traditional expectations and trusting one’s own vision.Abby recognizes that one of the greatest challenges in healthcare today is maintaining consistent service delivery while recruiting and retaining quality professionals in an increasingly competitive environment. Because healthcare is fundamentally people-driven, she believes organizations must prioritize strong systems, effective communication, and continuous training to maintain high standards of care.At the same time, Abby sees significant opportunities for healthcare organizations to improve through stronger operational structures, enhanced education, and measurable performance strategies. She is also focused on future growth opportunities, including expanding services, exploring franchising possibilities, and developing strong leadership teams to support continued success.The values guiding Abby’s personal and professional life are compassion, integrity, and a commitment to quality care. She believes every individual deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and that healthcare should create a meaningful impact beyond the services provided. Family, mentorship, and leadership development remain central to her approach as she continues supporting both her team and the communities they serve.Today, Abby Sakariyah continues to expand the reach of Cherished Hands while remaining committed to its foundation of compassionate, structured, and high-quality care. Through clinical expertise, entrepreneurial leadership, and a dedication to serving others, she continues to create a lasting impact in healthcare and in the lives of the individuals and families who rely on her organization.Learn More about Abby Sakariyah:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/abosedeabby-sakariyah or through her website, https://cherishedhands.net/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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