Surviving Childhood Sexual Abuse by Danny Fitzgerald Author Dan Fitzgerald

Highlights one survivor's path to healing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danny Fitzgerald introduces Surviving Childhood Sexual Abuse: My Journey of Overcoming This Trauma, a powerful memoir that explores the lifelong effects of childhood sexual abuse and the difficult path toward healing. Through an honest and deeply personal narrative, the book examines the emotional, psychological, and personal consequences of trauma while contributing to ongoing conversations about survivor support, recovery, and awareness. Its timely message resonates with readers seeking understanding, encouragement, and meaningful discussion surrounding childhood abuse.

In Surviving Childhood Sexual Abuse: My Journey of Overcoming This Trauma, Danny Fitzgerald recounts his experiences as a male survivor and the profound ways trauma shaped his life. Rather than focusing solely on hardship, the memoir documents the resilience required to confront painful memories and pursue healing. The book presents a candid perspective on the lasting impact of abuse while emphasizing the importance of acknowledging survivors' experiences and fostering greater public awareness of the challenges they continue to face.

Danny Fitzgerald was inspired to write his story to give voice to experiences that often remain unspoken, particularly among male survivors. By sharing his personal journey, he hopes to encourage open conversations about childhood sexual abuse while helping readers better understand its enduring effects. The memoir also reflects his desire to contribute to broader discussions surrounding justice, accountability, and the removal of barriers that may prevent survivors from seeking legal recourse long after the abuse has occurred.

Beyond recounting personal experiences, Surviving Childhood Sexual Abuse: My Journey of Overcoming This Trauma emphasizes the importance of hope, resilience, and recovery. The book illustrates that healing is a gradual process requiring courage, support, and perseverance. While acknowledging the lasting effects of trauma, Danny Fitzgerald also demonstrates that survivors can work toward rebuilding their lives and discovering renewed purpose despite the challenges they have endured.

The memoir is intended for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, family members, mental health professionals, advocates, educators, and readers interested in understanding the realities of trauma and recovery. It offers valuable insight into the survivor experience while encouraging empathy, informed dialogue, and greater awareness. Readers seeking personal encouragement or a deeper understanding of the long-term effects of abuse may find the book both informative and inspiring.

Danny Fitzgerald is an author and survivor who shares his personal experiences to promote awareness, understanding, and healing for individuals affected by childhood sexual abuse. By speaking openly about his journey, he seeks to reduce stigma, encourage meaningful conversations, and support others as they pursue recovery.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0i7yz2s7

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