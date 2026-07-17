Influential Women Highlights Victoria Durnell: Healthcare Leader Driving Talent Development And Community Impact

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctor of Health Sciences Candidate Combines Education, Workforce Development, Entrepreneurship, and Mentorship to Create Opportunities for GrowthFort Wayne, Indiana – Victoria Durnell (DHSc – Candidate) is a healthcare and workforce strategy leader with more than 10 years of experience spanning human resources, learning and development, education, and population health. Through her work in workforce development, program strategy, and community engagement, she has dedicated her career to creating systems that strengthen organizations, support professional growth, and expand opportunities for individuals and communities.Victoria is currently pursuing a Doctor of Health Sciences at Purdue University Global, building upon an academic foundation that includes a Master of Healthcare Administration, as well as degrees in business administration and health and wellness. Her continued education reflects her commitment to lifelong learning and her desire to develop innovative strategies that improve workforce outcomes and organizational effectiveness.Throughout her career, Victoria has held leadership roles across education systems, workforce development organizations, and nonprofit youth initiatives. Her professional experience includes curriculum and program design, human resources operations, work-based learning coordination, and youth development programming. She has focused much of her work on strengthening connections between education and employment pathways, helping students and early-career professionals develop skills that align with evolving workforce needs.Victoria’s approach combines data-informed strategy with practical implementation. She emphasizes communication, stakeholder engagement, relationship building, and systems-level thinking to create sustainable solutions that benefit both organizations and the individuals they serve. Her ability to understand workforce challenges from multiple perspectives has allowed her to develop programs that support retention, professional development, and long-term career growth.In addition to her professional leadership roles, Victoria is the Founder and Operator of Tweenies Kids Spa LLC, a small business offering creative and wellness-focused experiences for children. As a business owner, she manages daily operations and leads a team while creating a safe, positive, and enriching environment for children and families. Her entrepreneurial work reflects her ability to combine creativity, leadership, and community service.Victoria is also actively involved in mentorship and community initiatives. Through organizations such as TeenWorks, where she serves as Development Officer, and Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, she contributes to programs designed to support youth development, career readiness, and access to opportunity. Across each of her roles, Victoria remains committed to strengthening workforce pipelines and helping individuals achieve meaningful and sustainable career success.Victoria attributes her success to her diverse career journey and dedication to continuous growth. Over the past decade, she has transitioned from the restaurant industry into education and workforce development, expanding her expertise through professional experience and advanced education. She believes that adaptability, curiosity, and a willingness to continue learning have been essential to her personal and professional development.The career advice that has guided Victoria most is the importance of continuing to learn and grow while leading with empathy and kindness. She believes effective leadership requires not only knowledge and experience but also the ability to connect with, support, and inspire others.For young women entering her industry, Victoria encourages them to recognize their unique strengths and not be afraid to pursue ambitious goals. She believes confidence, resilience, and a willingness to embrace new challenges can create opportunities for meaningful achievement and long-term success.Victoria sees significant opportunities in workforce development through professional organizations such as SHRM, mentorship initiatives, and programs focused on preparing future generations for career success. At the same time, balancing her responsibilities across education, community involvement, and entrepreneurship requires strong organization, prioritization, and commitment.Her guiding values of integrity, honesty, growth, respect, and leadership influence every aspect of her work. Whether developing workforce strategies, mentoring young professionals, teaching as a licensed cosmetologist and manicurist, or leading her team at Tweenies Kids Spa, Victoria strives to create positive experiences and meaningful impact.Through her dedication to education, workforce innovation, entrepreneurship, and community service, Victoria Durnell continues to demonstrate the power of combining strategic leadership with compassion. Her commitment to developing people, strengthening organizations, and creating pathways for opportunity positions her as a forward-thinking leader in healthcare and workforce development.Learn More about Victoria Durnell:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Victoria-Durnell Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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