Influential Women Profiles Paula Levy: Dementia Care Specialist Improving Support For Individuals And Families

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly Four Decades of Experience in Dementia Care, Caregiver Education, Advocacy, and Community-Based SupportColorado Springs, Colorado – Paula Levy is a Dementia Care Specialist, Caregiver Consultant, and dedicated advocate with nearly four decades of experience supporting individuals living with dementia and brain change, as well as the family caregivers who care for them. Throughout her career, Paula has focused on improving the quality of life for older adults through compassionate care, caregiver education, community-based programming, and advocacy.Her work is centered on helping families navigate the emotional, physical, and practical challenges of dementia care with greater confidence, dignity, and support. Through decades of service, Paula has become a trusted resource for individuals, families, and communities seeking guidance during some of life’s most challenging transitions.Paula is the Founder and Board Chair of A Place Like Home Adult Day Program, a nonprofit initiative created to provide structured daytime support for individuals living with dementia while offering essential respite for caregivers. The program reflects her belief that individuals with dementia deserve meaningful engagement, connection, and a supportive environment where they can continue to thrive.In addition to her nonprofit leadership, Paula operates Never Alone Consulting, where she provides caregiver coaching, consultation, and support services designed to help families better understand dementia, develop effective care strategies, and reduce the isolation often experienced by caregivers.Before these endeavors, Paula founded and served as Executive Director of DayBreak, an adult day program serving multiple counties throughout Colorado. She also held leadership roles with Namaste Alzheimer Center, where she developed and managed adult day programming focused on improving the lives of individuals affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related conditions.A passionate advocate for seniors and caregivers, Paula has maintained a long-standing relationship with the Alzheimer’s Association, where she has volunteered since the early 1990s. Her dedication to advancing dementia care has earned her numerous honors, including the Volunteer of the Year Award from the Alzheimer’s Association and the Joe Henjum Senior Accolades Legacy and Lifetime Achievement Awards.Paula is also certified in Teepa Snow’s Positive Approach to Care as both a Consultant and an Advanced Consultant, reflecting her commitment to evidence-based approaches that promote dignity, communication, and meaningful relationships for individuals living with dementia.Known for her calm, servant-leadership style, Paula attributes her success to leading by example with humility, compassion, and consistency. She believes that being present during difficult moments allows families and caregivers to feel supported and understood. Her ability to remain steady in emotionally challenging situations has helped establish the trust that allows people in her community to turn to her for guidance, advice, and solutions.Throughout her career, Paula has embraced the importance of following her instincts and creating work that aligns with passion and purpose. She believes that when individuals pursue meaningful work they genuinely care about, it becomes more than a career—it becomes a calling.Paula also encourages individuals entering the field to think beyond traditional expectations, explore meaningful opportunities, and trust their own abilities. She believes that creativity, intuition, and confidence can open doors to paths that may not have initially seemed possible.One of Paula’s greatest concerns in dementia care today is the growing challenge of caregiver isolation and the lack of accessible respite support. Many caregivers attempt to manage the demands of care alone, often sacrificing their own physical and emotional well-being. Paula has witnessed firsthand how this can contribute to burnout and believes expanding access to adult day programs and community-based resources is essential to supporting both caregivers and their loved ones.At the foundation of Paula’s work are the values of compassion, humility, and service. She believes in meeting people where they are, especially during moments of uncertainty and crisis, while providing steady and thoughtful support. Family, community connection, and emotional presence guide both her personal and professional life.Through her leadership, advocacy, and commitment to dementia care, Paula Levy continues to make a meaningful impact by helping individuals live with greater dignity, supporting caregivers in maintaining their own well-being, and building stronger communities equipped to meet the challenges of dementia.Learn More about Paula Levy:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Paula-Levy , or through her profile on A Place Like Home, https://www.aplacelikehomeadp.org/about-us , or at https://neveraloneconsulting.com/about Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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