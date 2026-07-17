Got Faith? Helps Readers Explore Christianity Through an Accessible and Engaging Faith Workbook

Got Faith by K. Scott Wells

K. Scott Wells offers a Christian workbook equipping believers, seekers, and skeptics to explore truth, strengthen faith, and understand Jesus Christ's message.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K. Scott Wells presents Got Faith?: Helping a Skeptic Step into the Light, a Christian workbook designed to guide readers through essential questions about faith, Scripture, and the person of Jesus Christ.

Created for believers, skeptics, agnostics, atheists, and anyone seeking a deeper understanding of Christianity, the book provides an approachable, Bible-centered resource that encourages thoughtful exploration and meaningful spiritual conversations. Through clear teaching and practical application, it seeks to strengthen faith while helping readers confidently engage with the foundations of the Christian message.

At the heart of Got Faith?: Helping a Skeptic Step into the Light is a structured exploration of the core beliefs of Christianity. The workbook examines God's love for humanity, the reliability of the Bible, the identity of Jesus Christ, and the fulfillment of biblical prophecy. It also explains the Christian understanding of salvation through Christ and emphasizes the opportunity to develop a personal relationship with God. Written in an accessible style, the book encourages readers to study Scripture, reflect on important questions, and grow in their understanding of biblical truth.

The inspiration behind the workbook reflects K. Scott Wells' desire to help Christians share their faith with greater confidence while providing an inviting resource for those who may have questions or doubts. Recognizing that conversations about faith can often feel intimidating, Wells developed a guide that presents biblical teachings with clarity and compassion. His goal is to encourage open dialogue while helping readers examine Christianity through Scripture and thoughtful reflection.

Beyond introducing foundational Christian beliefs, Got Faith?: Helping a Skeptic Step into the Light emphasizes the importance of spiritual growth, personal conviction, and authentic relationships. The workbook encourages readers to move beyond intellectual understanding by applying biblical principles to everyday life and developing a closer walk with Christ. Its practical approach supports meaningful discussions about faith while inspiring confidence in sharing the hope found in the Gospel.

The workbook is well suited for individual study, church classes, small groups, outreach ministries, and anyone interested in exploring Christianity from a biblical perspective. Christians seeking to strengthen their faith, believers preparing to share the Gospel, and individuals honestly searching for answers about God will find an encouraging and practical resource. Its conversational style makes it accessible to readers regardless of where they are on their spiritual journey.

K. Scott Wells is an author committed to helping individuals discover and strengthen their faith through clear biblical teaching and practical discipleship. Through Got Faith?: Helping a Skeptic Step into the Light, he provides readers with an engaging guide that encourages deeper understanding of Scripture, confident conversations about faith, and a closer relationship with Jesus Christ.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0h1YN18R

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