A Time For Every Season Brings Appalachian Civil War History To Life Through One Family's Enduring Legacy

A Time For Every Season by Paul David Combs

Paul David Combs presents a historical novel inspired by family history, exploring loyalty, sacrifice, and resilience in America's divided eras.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul David Combs announces the release of A Time for Every Season, a historical novel that vividly portrays the lives of an Appalachian family whose bonds are tested by the American Civil War. Drawing inspiration from documented family history and oral traditions passed down through generations, the novel offers readers an immersive journey through the mountains of Eastern Kentucky, where shifting loyalties and personal sacrifice shape the lives of ordinary people caught in extraordinary times.

Set between 1850 and the years following Reconstruction, A Time for Every Season follows the life of Shadrach "Rebel Shade" Combs as he grows from a spirited mountain boy into a man forever changed by war. As the conflict spreads across Kentucky, the Combs, Noble, Allen, and Landrum families find themselves divided between Union and Confederate allegiances.

The inspiration for the novel stems from Paul David Combs' commitment to preserving the stories of his ancestors and the communities that shaped their lives. By blending historical research with family narratives carefully preserved over generations, he brings overlooked voices to the forefront of American history. His work reflects a dedication to honoring the complexity of the Civil War through the experiences of families whose lives were forever altered by the conflict.

Beyond its historical setting, the novel examines timeless themes of identity, family, forgiveness, and resilience. It considers the emotional consequences of division within households and communities while reminding readers that history is often defined by deeply personal choices rather than simple political allegiance.

Through its expansive narrative, the story offers a thoughtful reflection on what endures when families and nations face profound uncertainty and change.

A Time for Every Season will appeal to readers of historical fiction, Civil War literature, and Appalachian history, as well as those interested in multigenerational family sagas grounded in authentic research. Book clubs, educators, and history enthusiasts may also appreciate its careful attention to historical detail and its exploration of the social and emotional realities that shaped life in nineteenth-century Kentucky.

Paul David Combs combines a passion for genealogy, regional history, and storytelling to create a novel that bridges documented history with family tradition. His careful research and respect for the people whose experiences inspired the narrative lend authenticity to every chapter. Through A Time for Every Season, Combs preserves a remarkable legacy while inviting readers to reflect on the enduring strength of family, heritage, and hope across generations.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0gSPhyzD

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