Iberdrola Combines AI and Human Expertise Across 450+ Projects to Accelerate Electrification and Enhance Operations

Iberdrola has deployed AI across more than 450 day-to-day operational projects, from customer service to energy infrastructure management.

SPAIN, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

• The company reports over 20 years of AI foundations and evolution, and obtained ISO/IEC 42001 certification for its AI management system in 2026.

• Iberdrola is scaling workforce training and a people-centered AI governance model with human oversight, risk management, transparency, and regulatory compliance.

Iberdrola has integrated artificial intelligence and human talent into more than 450 projects applied to its day-to-day operations, with the goal of driving the electrification of the economy and managing increasingly complex energy infrastructures. The company views these initiatives as a means of providing advanced analytics and automation capabilities that streamline processes, improve efficiency, and enhance service quality.

Artificial intelligence is transforming the way companies operate, make decisions, and generate value—a change that is particularly significant in an asset-intensive sector with high demands for continuity, resilience, and security. In this context, Iberdrola explains that it is moving forward in its journey to become the “AI Utility of the Future,” establishing artificial intelligence as a strategic capability to strengthen its business operations and provide better service to customers and society.

Iberdrola’s commitment to artificial intelligence dates back more than two decades and has evolved from data analytics to predictive modeling, machine learning, and generative AI. The company highlights applications in grid management, renewable energy, asset maintenance, and customer service, with operational improvements related to supply quality and service restoration following outages.

At the corporate level, Iberdrola is driving automation and generative AI in processes such as procurement to streamline decision-making and accelerate investment plans. The company highlights projects such as GregorIA in Spain (complaints and response times), First Time Right in the United States (resolution on the first visit), and Vegetation Management in Brazil (grid safety and resilience), as well as initiatives in Retail in the United Kingdom and in Corporate Systems using AI agents.

The organization emphasizes the strengthening of training programs for safe, effective, and responsible use, featuring profile-specific pathways, masterclasses, workshops, hackathons, and internal communities. In terms of governance, Iberdrola states that it integrates risk management, human oversight, transparency, and regulatory compliance throughout the entire lifecycle of AI systems. This approach, it adds, contributed to the ISO/IEC 42001 certification in 2026 and to the certification of use cases such as GregorIA within its responsible AI framework.

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