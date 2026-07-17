Blog details AHA recommendations to improve patients’ healthcare affordability

The AHA supports a number of steps to make healthcare more affordable for patients. A blog by Molly Smith, AHA group vice president of public policy, highlights how the healthcare system can better help patients reduce their need for complex, costly care and lower their direct costs. “Our recommendations recognize that affordability cannot be about cutting benefits or simply sifting costs from premiums into cost-sharing,” Smith writes. “The best approach to affordability is helping people stay healthy, eliminating unnecessary costs, simplifying the billing experience and preserving access to essential services.” READ MORE

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