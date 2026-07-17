CMS announces national implementation of risk-based survey process for high-performing nursing homes

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services July 16 announced nationwide implementation of a new risk-based survey review process for high-performing nursing homes. CMS pilot tested the RBS process in more than 100 facilities in 22 states beginning in 2023. The initiative includes the addition of an icon on higher performing facilities in CMS’ Care Compare tool. CMS said the approach would reduce time required and staff members needed to conduct standard recertification surveys at higher performing facilities. All nursing homes will continue being surveyed at least every 15 months. While the RBS process would be available to all qualifying nursing homes, state agencies and CMS may still opt to use the traditional long-term care survey process based on concerns regarding residents’ health and safety, such as complaint reports, CMS said.



Approximately 12% of all nursing facilities will initially qualify for the new risk-based survey. To qualify, a nursing home must meet criteria quarterly, including a five-star overall rating on the Care Compare website, accurate data submission to CMS, zero citations indicating harm or substandard care quality in the previous survey cycle, and no recent ownership changes. CMS said that survey implementation is scheduled to begin in September following state agency training. Designations for high-performing facilities in the Care Compare tool are also expected to begin in September.