House committee passes budget resolution, setting up new reconciliation bill 

The House Budget Committee July 16 passed a budget resolution by a 20-14 vote along party lines during a markup, paving the way for a new reconciliation bill that is narrowly focused on providing additional funding for defense, farm aid and election-related provisions. The budget resolution instructs the House Committees on Administration, Agriculture, Armed Services, and Intelligence to draft legislation by Sept. 11 that provides up to $95 billion in funding. The resolution does not include a request for committees to offset the increase in spending, and no committees with a healthcare jurisdiction received instructions. The budget resolution could be considered by the full House next week. The House and Senate must pass an identical budget resolution before moving forward with a reconciliation bill.

The AHA will continue to monitor the situation for any potential impacts on hospitals and health systems. An AHA webpage and fact sheet provide additional information on the budget reconciliation process.