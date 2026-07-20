From Burnout to Building ASMZ International: Founder Mujtaba's Story

Mujtaba, Founder & CEO, ASMZ International A professional services and consulting company.

Author of Startup Illness, Mujtaba turned his own founder burnout into ASMZ International, a professional services & consulting firm serving India and the UK.

We built ASMZ International on a simple premise: growth shouldn't require a business to juggle five different vendors who don't talk to each other.” — Mujtaba, Founder & CEO, ASMZ International

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Before ASMZ International existed, Mujtaba, known professionally as Mr Mujtaba , was a first-time founder chasing growth the way most young entrepreneurs are taught to — more clients, more hours, more hustle — until the pace itself became the problem. That period of burnout, and the slow process of rebuilding afterward, became the basis for his book, Startup Illness: A Story of Burnout, Ambition, and Peace , published in December 2025 and available on Amazon. The book follows the part of the founder journey that rarely gets told: not the pitch decks or the funding rounds, but the quiet unraveling that happens when ambition stops being sustainable, and the slower, less glamorous work of putting things back together."Nobody tells you what to do when the thing you built starts costing you your health," Mujtaba said. "I didn't want to write a success story. I wanted to write the part in between, where you're still ambitious but you finally have to be honest about what it's costing you."Rather than stepping back from entrepreneurship, Mujtaba channeled that experience into building ASMZ International, also known as ASMZ Intl, a New Delhi-headquartered digital marketing, IT consulting, and talent acquisition firm. The company has since expanded its service portfolio and international client base, with active engagements now spanning India, the United Kingdom, and other global markets, working across technology development, digital marketing, eCommerce, talent acquisition, and HR consulting for clients who would otherwise have to manage several disconnected vendors to get the same result."We built ASMZ International on a simple premise: growth shouldn't require a business to juggle five different vendors who don't talk to each other," Mujtaba said. "Whether a client needs a website built, a brand made visible on Google, or the right people hired to execute their vision, we bring all of it together under one accountable team. That's the promise behind our tagline — We Build What Growth Needs."Mujtaba brings a combination of academic credentials and hands-on founder experience to that work. He holds a management qualification from IIM Bangalore with a focus on Service Marketing, a web development certification from Harvard, and more than 11 professional certifications from Google, Meta, HubSpot, Semrush, Microsoft, and LinkedIn. That range, spanning strategy, technology, and hands-on marketing execution, reflects the same full-stack approach he has built into ASMZ International itself: rather than specializing narrowly, the firm is designed to move fluidly between technology, brand-building, and workforce strategy as a client's needs evolve."The founders who reach out to me after reading the book aren't looking for productivity tips," Mujtaba said. "They're looking for permission to admit they're struggling while still building something real. That's the conversation I actually want to be having, and it's shaped how I run ASMZ International — with a lot more honesty about what growth actually requires."That honesty, Mujtaba says, shows up in how ASMZ International works with clients day to day: fewer vague promises about "scaling fast," and more direct conversations about what a business actually needs before recommending a service. It is a deliberately different posture from the agency model he encountered as a founder himself, where growth was often sold as a straight line rather than the uneven, occasionally exhausting process it actually is. For a firm operating across two markets as different as India and the United Kingdom, that emphasis on plain, direct communication has become as much a part of ASMZ International's identity as any single service line.As ASMZ International continues to expand its footprint in the UK and other international markets, Mujtaba continues to split his time between running the company and writing about the intersection of ambition, mental health, and entrepreneurship. He says the goal isn't to position burnout as an inevitable cost of building something ambitious, but to normalize talking about it before it becomes unavoidable — a conversation he believes is still missing from most startup culture.ASMZ International (ASMZ Intl) is a New Delhi-based digital marketing, IT consulting, and talent acquisition firm operating across global markets, including the United Kingdom. The company delivers integrated services spanning technology development, digital marketing, eCommerce, HR consulting, and talent acquisition, supported by a team of specialist consultants. Founded and led by entrepreneur and author Mujtaba, ASMZ International's mission is to be the single strategic partner ambitious founders and brands turn to for coordinated, high-impact growth.For more information about ASMZ International, visit www.asmzintl.com Startup Illness: A Story of Burnout, Ambition, and Peace is available on Amazon and Google Play.

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