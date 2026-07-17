Student Accommodation Market to Reach USD 37.01 Billion by 2035 at a 5.21% CAGR Driven by Global Student Mobility

Student Accommodation Market

Student Accommodation Market is projected to reach USD 37.01 billion by 2035, expanding at a 5.21% CAGR with rising global student enrollment.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --The Student Accommodation Market is witnessing sustained expansion as universities, private housing providers, and institutional investors respond to the increasing demand for safe, flexible, and technology-enabled student living spaces. Valued at USD 21.16 billion in 2024, the market is expected to grow to USD 22.26 billion in 2025 and further reach USD 37.01 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period (2025–2035). Rising international student mobility, urbanization, expanding higher education infrastructure, and changing student lifestyle preferences continue to reshape the market landscape across developed and emerging economies.Modern student accommodation has evolved far beyond traditional dormitories. Today's students seek well-equipped residences offering privacy, community engagement, high-speed connectivity, security, and lifestyle amenities. Purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), co-living concepts, and digitally managed housing facilities are becoming increasingly popular due to their convenience and enhanced living experience. Investors are also recognizing the sector as a resilient real estate asset class with stable occupancy rates and long-term growth opportunities.Competitive Landscape & Key PlayersThe competitive landscape is characterized by established accommodation operators, real estate investment firms, and specialized student housing providers focusing on portfolio expansion, strategic acquisitions, and technology integration. Leading companies operating in the market include Unite Students (GB), Greystar (US), IQ Student Accommodation (GB), The Student Housing Company (GB), Scape (GB), Student Roost (GB), Haven Green (GB), and Campus Living Villages (GB). These organizations continue investing in premium facilities, digital property management systems, sustainability initiatives, and student-centric services to strengthen their market presence while improving occupancy and customer satisfaction.Free Sample Copy – Access A Complimentary Copy of Our Report to Explore Its Content and InsightsOne of the primary growth drivers for the market is the continuous increase in global higher education enrollment. Countries across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific continue attracting international students due to world-class universities and employment opportunities after graduation. This growing student population has created a significant need for professionally managed accommodation that provides security, convenience, and a supportive learning environment. As universities face limitations in on-campus housing capacity, private operators are filling the supply gap through purpose-built developments.Another major factor supporting market growth is the integration of smart technologies within accommodation facilities. Digital access systems, mobile applications for maintenance requests, energy-efficient building management systems, smart surveillance, and automated utility management are transforming student housing operations. These innovations improve operational efficiency while enhancing the overall residential experience, making smart accommodation increasingly attractive for both students and property operators.Market Segmentation AnalysisThe Student Accommodation Market is segmented by Accommodation Type, End User, Amenities Offered, Management Type, and Region, allowing providers to address diverse student preferences and institutional requirements.By Accommodation Type, the market includes university-owned housing, purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), private rented accommodation, shared apartments, and co-living spaces. Purpose-built student accommodation is emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments due to its professionally managed environment, modern infrastructure, enhanced security, and proximity to educational institutions. Shared apartments and co-living spaces also continue gaining popularity among students seeking affordable housing options while benefiting from community-oriented living experiences.By End User, the market serves domestic students and international students. International students represent a particularly significant growth segment due to increasing cross-border education and the need for secure, furnished, and fully managed housing. Domestic students also contribute substantially to market demand, especially in metropolitan regions where commuting distances encourage relocation closer to universities and colleges.By Amenities Offered, accommodation providers increasingly compete through enhanced lifestyle services rather than simply offering living space. High-speed internet, study lounges, fitness centers, laundry facilities, communal kitchens, recreational areas, security services, housekeeping, parking, and wellness spaces have become important differentiators. Students increasingly prioritize accommodations that promote both academic productivity and social interaction, encouraging providers to continuously upgrade facilities.By Management Type, the market comprises university-managed accommodation, privately managed housing, and partnership-based management models. Private management companies are gaining market share due to their operational expertise, scalable business models, and ability to deliver consistent service quality across multiple locations. Public-private partnerships are also becoming more common as educational institutions collaborate with experienced housing operators to expand accommodation capacity without significant capital expenditure.Regionally, North America remains a mature market driven by large university networks, consistent enrollment growth, and significant private investment in purpose-built student accommodation. The United States and Canada continue attracting substantial numbers of domestic and international students, supporting long-term housing demand.Europe represents another major regional market supported by internationally recognized universities and increasing student mobility across countries. The United Kingdom remains one of the largest student accommodation markets globally, while Germany, France, and the Netherlands continue witnessing investments in modern student housing infrastructure due to growing enrollment and urban housing shortages.The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to experience robust growth throughout the forecast period. Expanding higher education sectors, rising disposable incomes, government investments in education infrastructure, and increasing international student exchange programs are encouraging new accommodation developments across countries including China, India, Australia, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations. Rapid urbanization further contributes to growing demand for organized student housing solutions.South America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are also gradually expanding as educational institutions improve infrastructure and international collaborations attract larger student populations. Although these markets remain comparatively smaller, improving education accessibility and growing urban development create promising opportunities for future investment.Looking ahead, the market is expected to witness continued innovation through sustainability initiatives, smart building technologies, flexible leasing models, and wellness-focused residential environments. Operators are increasingly incorporating green construction practices, renewable energy systems, and environmentally responsible building materials to meet sustainability objectives while reducing operational costs. Additionally, flexible lease durations and hybrid accommodation models are becoming more attractive as student needs evolve.Overall, the Student Accommodation Market presents significant long-term opportunities for developers, investors, educational institutions, and technology providers. Growing global student enrollment, rising international mobility, digital transformation, and increasing expectations for premium living experiences will continue driving demand across regions. As operators focus on delivering secure, connected, and community-oriented residential environments, the market is expected to maintain steady growth and remain an attractive investment segment throughout the forecast period.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)Q1. What is driving the growth of the Student Accommodation Market?The market is primarily driven by rising global student enrollment, increasing international student mobility, growing demand for purpose-built student accommodation, smart technology integration, and expanding investments in higher education infrastructure.Q2. What is the projected market size of the Student Accommodation Market by 2035?The market is projected to reach USD 37.01 billion by 2035, growing from USD 22.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period.Read Our Related Research ReportSchool Furniture Market –Stationery Market –Travel Loyalty Program Market –Television Market –DIY Retail Product Market –

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