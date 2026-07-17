Mayor Richard Bissen bringing Holomua Kakou back to Lana'i

Mayor Richard Bissen will bring Holomua Kākou back to Lānaʻi on Monday, Aug. 17, and Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, following the postponement of the originally scheduled visit earlier this year. The ongoing initiative is part of Mayor Bissen’s efforts to bring County government directly to Maui County’s rural communities.

“Holomua Kākou is about ensuring every community-no matter how rural or remote-has meaningful access to County services, information and the people responsible for serving them,” Mayor Bissen said. “We appreciate the patience of our Lānaʻi community and the time residents take to share their valuable insights with us.”

Mayor Bissen will host a community talk story from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Union Hall, 840 Ilima Ave, Lānaʻi City.

As part of the “Mayor Bissen and Team in Your Town” initiative, staff from the Office of the Mayor will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at Union Hall to answer questions and assist residents.

Lānaʻi residents are welcome to submit topics and questions ahead of the community talk story via email to [email protected]. Those attending the meeting that evening also can ask questions in person.

The “Mayor Bissen and Team in Your Town” initiative, including annual Holomua Kākou events, started in early 2023. For more information, email County of Maui Public Affairs Office at [email protected]



