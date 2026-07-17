Mutrade Industrial Corp.

Exploring Leading Companies Delivering Innovative Vehicle Storage Solutions, Space-Saving Systems, and Reliable Parking Infrastructure

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qingdao, China — As global urbanization accelerates and vehicle ownership rises, efficient mechanical parking solutions have become critical for optimizing limited land resources. The global car lifts market, valued at approximately USD 2.8 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2034, according to Dataintelo. Within this growing sector, Chinese manufacturers have emerged as key suppliers, leveraging production scale and engineering expertise. This article profiles five notable parking lift manufacturers in China, including Mutrade Industrial Corp. and four other established players: Dayang Parking Co., Ltd., Xizi Intelligent Parking Co., Ltd., Weichuang Automation Equipment Co., Ltd., and Wuyang Parking Industry Group Co., Ltd.Industry Context: The Growing Demand for Parking LiftsRising car density in cities, particularly in North America where the vehicle lift market was valued at USD 3.25 billion in 2024 (Custom Market Insights), is driving demand for car parking lifts, car parking lifters , and multi-level stackers. Hydraulic mechanisms, which hold a 57.2% segment share (Dataintelo), are widely adopted for their reliability. Chinese manufacturers have responded with a broad range of products: from 2 post parking lifts and 4 post parking lifts to triple car parking lifts and fully automated tower systems.Mutrade Industrial Corp. – Leading Exporter of Mechanical Parking EquipmentMutrade Industrial Corp., founded in 2009 and headquartered in Qingdao, Shandong, is a specialized mechanical parking solution provider. The company operates a 12,000 m² factory with 100 employees and an annual output capacity of 10,000 parking spaces. Its 7-engineer R&D team develops parking lifts, semi-automatic systems, and fully automatic systems. Mutrade exports 99% of its output to over 100 countries, serving local governments, car dealerships, developers, and property owners. According to Chinese Customs data, MUTRADE and its Hydro Park production facility have accounted for over 18% of China’s total export volume of mechanical parking equipment (HS Code: 84289020) since 2017.Key models include the Hydro-Park series (2-post, 4-post, triple stackers), Starke pit lifts, ARP rotary parking lifts, MLP robotic parking lifts, and ATP automated tower parking lifts. All products are customizable with bespoke voltage, color, and dimensions.Contact Information:Email: inquiry@mutrade.comTel: +86 532-5557-9606WhatsApp: +86 151-6529-8568Website: www.mutrade.com Dayang Parking Co., Ltd. – Specialized in Hydraulic Parking SystemsDayang Parking is a Chinese manufacturer focused on hydraulic parking lifts and stacker systems. The company supplies 2-post and 4-post car parking lifts commonly used in residential and commercial parking projects. Dayang emphasizes structural safety and after-sales support in domestic and international markets.Xizi Intelligent Parking Co., Ltd. – Smart Automated Parking SolutionsXizi Intelligent Parking, a subsidiary of Xizhi Group, is a publicly listed company specializing in intelligent parking systems. Their portfolio includes automated parking towers, puzzle parking systems, and multi-level stackers. Xizi is recognized for integrating IoT controls and safety compliance with ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 standards.Weichuang Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. – Automated Parking EquipmentWeichuang Automation, based in Shandong, produces a variety of mechanical parking equipment including semi-automatic and fully automatic parking lifts. The company serves both domestic and export markets with a focus on cost-effective solutions for mid-size projects.Wuyang Parking Industry Group Co., Ltd. – Large-Scale Parking System IntegratorWuyang Parking (Shenzhen) is a major player in the Chinese parking equipment industry, offering full-chain solutions from design to installation. Their product range covers underground parking lifts, car stackers, and automated car parking systems for commercial and residential applications.Market Impact & OutlookThe mechanical parking equipment market in China continues to expand, driven by urban renewal and infrastructure projects. Chinese manufacturers have gained competitiveness through vertical integration and customization capabilities. As the industry moves toward higher automation, companies investing in smart parking technologies are likely to lead the next growth phase.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.