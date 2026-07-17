Hamilton launches new online system for faster, easier permit & licence applications

HAMILTON, ON – Hamilton residents and businesses can now apply for permits, licences and approvals faster and more easily through the City’s new online Planning, Permitting, Licensing and By-law System.

The new online platform allows users to submit applications anytime, track progress in real time and receive updates throughout the process, improving access to City services and reducing the need for paperwork and in-person visits.

The launch is part of the City’s ongoing commitment to improving customer service and modernizing service delivery.

“Making it easier to submit and track development applications and business permits has been a priority of mine from day one. These improvements benefit everyone, from homeowners planning renovations to businesses and developers looking to grow and invest in Hamilton," said Mayor Andrea Horwath. "This new online system will simplify the application process, improve transparency and help get information to applicants more quickly. It's another major step forward in delivering on our ongoing commitment to modernizing our services and ensuring Hamiltonians have a more efficient, customer-focused experience when interacting with their local government. I want to thank City staff for their ongoing dedication to this important work, and their results-focused efforts."

Until now, Hamilton residents and businesses had to submit applications manually or through multiple channels, including email, which could be a frustrating and time-consuming experience. Following the 2024 cybersecurity incident, City staff relied on temporary systems and manual processes to maintain services while a long-term replacement was developed.

The new system modernizes how permits, licences and approvals are accessed and processed, creating a more reliable and streamlined experience for users. Residents, businesses and industry users will find it easier and quicker to apply for permits, licences and approvals through a new online system available 24/7.

The new self-service online customer portal, available through my.hamilton.ca, will allow users to:

Apply for building permits

Submit planning applications

Apply for business licences

Submit by-law requests or complaints

Track applications and requests online

“The feedback we have received from the community shows there are opportunities to make City services easier to access and navigate. Launching this portal is an important milestone in the City’s ongoing work to strengthen systems, modernize services and improve customer experience,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “This work reflects our commitment to putting people first, delivering public service excellence and continuously improving how residents and businesses access City services.”

The new system will be introduced in phases, launching with core features and expanding over time. This approach allows staff and users to build confidence, supports a smooth transition and helps the City respond to feedback while continuously improving the system.

Support will be available during the transition. Step-by-step guides, tutorials and online resources will be available at hamilton.ca/pplb. Staff will also be available at City service counters during regular business hours to assist users in person.