Improving safety, supporting community: Temporary closures of Olympic Drive & Barton Street
The City of Hamilton is committed to investing in our infrastructure to improve road safety, enhance transportation networks and support vibrant, connected communities. As part of this ongoing work, the City will conduct construction and maintenance activities that require temporary road closures in the coming weeks. These projects renew aging infrastructure, improve how people and goods move throughout the city and help ensure Hamilton's roads remain safe and reliable for residents and businesses. Wherever possible, the City coordinates this work to reduce the impact on the community.
Upcoming Lane Closures
Olympic Drive (Ward 13)
- Dates: Early July 2026 until end of August 2026
- Type of work: Road resurfacing and guiderail installation
- Impact: Lane closures are expected during construction
- Access: The road will remain open, but drivers should expect delays.
Barton Street from Victoria Avenue to Kenilworth Avenue (Wards 3 and 4)
- Dates: July 13 until late October 2026
- Type of work: Road resurfacing and minor concrete works
- Impact: Temporary lane closures will occur in different sections of the corridor throughout the project. Concrete repairs will take place during regular working hours (7 am to 5 pm) Once those repairs are complete, milling and paving work will begin overnight (7 pm to 7 am).
- Access: The road will remain open, but drivers should expect delays.
We understand that road closures can be disruptive, and we appreciate your patience as we work to deliver long-term benefits to Hamilton’s streets and neighbourhoods.
For the most up-to-date information on closures, detours, and project timelines, visit hamilton.ca/roadclosures or subscribe to updates, alerts and newsletters by visiting hamilton.ca/city-council/news-notices/subscribe-e-updates.
As part of Hamilton’s commitment to Vision Zero road safety, drivers are reminded to slow down, follow posted signs and give road workers space when travelling through construction zones and detours.
Together, we’re building a safer, more connected Hamilton.
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