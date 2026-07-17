CBP Seizes $53,800 in Undeclared Currency at Fort Lauderdale Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport seized more than $53,800 in undeclared U.S. currency from an outbound traveler headed to Kingston, Jamaica, who was arrested July 1 on federal money laundering charges.

CBP officers were inspecting passengers departing on a flight destined for Kingston, Jamaica. Although the traveler declared they were not carrying currency, officers discovered and verified $53,800 in U.S. currency.

Homeland Security Investigations responded to the scene, and the individual was arrested. Federal prosecutors accepted charges for money laundering under Title 18, U.S. Code, Section 1956.

“Criminal organizations often rely on bulk cash smuggling to move illicit proceeds across international borders,” said Director of Field Operations Daniel Alonso for CBP’s Miami and Tampa Field Office. “CBP officers remain vigilant in identifying these violations and work closely with our law enforcement partners to disrupt transnational criminal activity while protecting the integrity of our nation’s borders.”

There is no limit to the amount of currency or other monetary instruments travelers may transport into or out of the United States. However, anyone transporting more than $10,000 in currency or monetary instruments into or out of the country must report the funds by filing a FinCEN Form 105, Report of International Transportation of Currency or Monetary Instruments.

Failure to report currency or filing a false report may result in the seizure of the currency and could lead to civil or criminal penalties.

CBP’s outbound enforcement mission targets illicit bulk cash smuggling, narcotics trafficking, weapons smuggling and other transnational criminal activity while facilitating lawful international travel and trade.

Follow CBP on X @DFOFlorida. Visit CBP’s YouTube channel to learn more about how CBP’s Office of Field Operations secures our nation’s borders.