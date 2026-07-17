CBP seizes five luxury vehicles valued at more than $539,000 in Tampa export fraud investigation

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Tampa seized five luxury vehicles valued at more than $539,000 after uncovering an export fraud scheme on June 26. The vehicles were being prepared for export using fraudulent documents and significantly undervalued declarations.

CBP officers with the Anti-Terrorism and Contraband Enforcement Team conducted inspections at the Port of Tampa’s vehicle export lot. Officers identified five late-model luxury vehicles that warranted further scrutiny.

The seized vehicles included one 2023 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class (SL55 AMG), two 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUVs, one 2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, and one 2023 Chevrolet Corvette.

An investigation revealed multiple discrepancies in the supporting sales documents, including suspected fraudulent bills of sale. The declared export values were significantly lower than the vehicles’ actual purchase prices. The vehicles had a combined purchase price of $539,194.91, but the export filings undervalued the shipment by more than $257,000. Their combined National Automobile Dealers Association value exceeded $694,000.

CBP detained the vehicles, placed the export filings on hold, and initiated seizure proceedings for violations of U.S. export laws.

“Export fraud is not a paperwork violation—it is a serious crime that can conceal money laundering, sanctions evasion, and other transnational criminal activity,” said Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Miami and Tampa Field Office Daniel Alonso. “I’m incredibly proud of the outstanding work our Tampa officers put into this investigation. Their keen attention to detail, persistence, and expertise uncovered an elaborate scheme that might have otherwise gone undetected. Their efforts protect our nation’s security, safeguard legitimate trade, and reinforce that those who attempt to exploit the export process will be held accountable.”

CBP’s outbound enforcement mission prevents the illegal export of firearms, currency, stolen vehicles, sensitive technology, and other contraband, while ensuring compliance with U.S. laws and regulations. Knowingly submitting false information on export documentation or attempting to export merchandise in violation of federal law may result in seizure and forfeiture of goods, as well as civil or criminal penalties.

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