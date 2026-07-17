CBP officers seize nearly 94 pounds of meth at San Diego port

SAN DIEGO — On July 5, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro port of entry seized nearly 94 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in a vehicle, with an estimated street value of $150,240.

CBP officers referred a 20-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a 2014 Nissan Versa for further inspection after a density meter registered inconsistencies with the vehicle’s doors and officers observed wrapped packages inside.

During the secondary inspection, a CBP canine alerted officers to the vehicle, and a non-intrusive imaging system revealed anomalies. A physical search uncovered 71 packages of methamphetamine hidden in the vehicle’s rear quarter panels and doors. The narcotics weighed approximately 93.9 pounds.

“This wasn't a lucky find; it was the result of diligent, layered enforcement,” said San Ysidro Port Director Mariza Marin. “From the initial observation at the inspection booth to the use of our canine and technology assets, our officers demonstrated the expert, detailed work required every day to stop dangerous drugs from entering our country.”

CBP officers seized the narcotics, vehicle, a GPS tracker, and two cellphones. The driver was arrested and faces federal prosecution for the importation of narcotics.

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, CBP officers along the southwest border stop illegal activity, including the smuggling of drugs and humans, and facilitate lawful entry for millions of legitimate travelers into the United States. Since President Trump took office, CBP has seized 83,854 pounds of cocaine through March 31, 2026.

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