Brownsville CBP officers seize more than $294K in cocaine at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted a load of cocaine with an estimated street value of $294,948.

“Through unwavering vigilance and relentless effort, our officers successfully intercepted this load of dangerous narcotics, preventing them from reaching our communities,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Tuesday, July 7, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 2016 Nissan, driven by a 20-year-old female, United States citizen who resides in Brownsville, Texas, was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit and a nonintrusive inspection system, CBP officers discovered nine packages containing approximately 22.09 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the vehicle.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is $294,948.CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

Fulfilling President Donald J. Trump’s mandate, the Department of Homeland Security and CBP have delivered the most secure border in history, stopping illicit narcotics and dangerous criminal aliens from entering our communities, which will keep America safe for generations to come.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X @DFOLaredo and Instagram @dfolaredo as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at X @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.