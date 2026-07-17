Vernacular Home by Xinyun Li Receives Iron A' Design Award in Sustainable Design

Vernacular Home

Low-Cost Rural House in Bangladesh Recognized for Sustainable Materials and Passive Cooling Strategies

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Vernacular Home by Xinyun Li as a recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of sustainable product and green design, drawing entries from designers, studios, and organizations across many countries. This distinction acknowledges Vernacular Home as a good example of thoughtful, responsible design that meets rigorous professional and industrial standards. The recognition highlights the careful application of local materials and climate-responsive strategies that characterize the project. Vernacular Home stands as a meaningful contribution to the growing dialogue around sustainable, community-centered architecture.The Iron A' Design Award for Vernacular Home holds relevance well beyond its individual achievement, addressing pressing concerns shared across the sustainable product and architecture industries. As communities worldwide seek affordable, low-impact housing solutions, the project demonstrates how locally sourced materials and traditional construction methods can be combined with passive design strategies to improve everyday living conditions. The work aligns with current industry priorities such as resource conservation, energy efficiency, and social impact. For practitioners and residents alike, Vernacular Home offers a practical reference for building comfortable homes within strict budget constraints. The design illustrates how careful planning can serve both livelihood and well-being in underserved regions.Located in Modonpur, Bangladesh, Vernacular Home is constructed using mud, straw, bamboo, locally made bricks, and tin sheets. Designed for a family of four, the house supports living, working, and livelihood, responding to a hot climate and long monsoons through a steep roof, a raised veranda, and cross ventilation. Openings on windward and leeward walls release heat, while double brick cavities provide insulation and clay pots embedded in the tea house wall cool the surrounding air. Liter bottles of light brighten the interiors, complementing bedrooms, a kitchen, a toilet, cow sheds, and a tea house with retail space. The entire project was realized within a budget and labor cost of under 2,500 United States dollars.The recognition of Vernacular Home through the Iron A' Design Award may encourage further exploration of low-cost, climate-responsive housing rooted in vernacular traditions. The achievement reinforces the social responsibility of architects to respond to the immediate needs of underserved communities through practical and replicable design. By demonstrating how traditional techniques and modest budgets can produce comfortable microclimates, the project offers a model that may inform future work in similar contexts. For Xinyun Li, this acknowledgment serves as motivation to continue pursuing thoughtful, human-centered design.Interested parties may learn more about Vernacular Home and its design approach at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website. The page provides further detail on the project, its features, and its designer. Visitors are welcome to explore the work and connect for additional information.About Xinyun LiXinyun Li is a New York based registered architect and multidisciplinary designer working at the intersection of architecture, technology, and cultural narrative. She holds a Master of Architecture from the Harvard Graduate School of Design and has worked professionally at Perkins Eastman, KPF, and Laguarda.Low Architects. Her experience spans large-scale mixed-use districts, office towers, institutional environments, residential development studies, and human-centered healthcare spaces, with a focus on design quality, feasibility, and user experience. Alongside professional practice, Xinyun Li develops conceptual and research-driven work exploring how architecture can serve as a medium of expression.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Awards. In the Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design category, evaluations consider criteria such as innovative material use, energy efficiency, waste reduction, life cycle assessment, carbon footprint minimization, recyclability, durability, social impact, resource conservation, user-centric design, and local sourcing. Recipients are acknowledged for practical innovations and contributions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The designation reflects the skill, specialization, and creative capacity of their creators, demonstrating thoughtful responses to real-world challenges. Iron A' Design Award recognized works are highly regarded for their thoroughness and their integration of industry best practices.About A' Design AwardThe A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and other contributors within the sustainable product, project, and green design fields. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process and assessed against pre-established criteria by a world-class jury panel composed of design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://sustainableproductaward.com

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