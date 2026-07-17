Prior Labs Acquisition Closed: Backed by €1B+ to Scale Its Frontier AI Lab for Enterprise Data

Prior Labs co-founders Noah Hollmann (left), Frank Hutter (centre) and Sauraj Gambhir (right)

FREIBURG, GERMANY, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prior Labs today announced that SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) has completed its acquisition of the company, marking the start of Prior Labs’ next chapter as a frontier AI lab supported by more than €1 billion in investment from SAP. The transaction, which comes just 18 months after Prior Labs was founded, establishes it as one of Europe’s pre-eminent AI research labs.SAP's investment will fund infrastructure, hiring, and long-term frontier research. Prior Labs will continue under its own brand, leadership, research agenda and customer relationships, publish its research and make its models openly available, with SAP's support. With the help of SAP's enterprise data ecosystem and global scale, the company plans to build the next generation of foundation models for enterprise data. This acquisition demonstrates Europe’s ability to build globally leading frontier AI, while remaining committed to open scientific collaboration."Eighteen months ago, Prior Labs was a research project,” said Frank Hutter, Co-founder and CEO of Prior Labs. “Today we're beginning our next chapter as an AI lab with the resources to tackle problems we simply couldn't before. Taking tabular foundation models to the next level requires better data environments, deployment surfaces, and long-term research investment, and SAP is uniquely positioned to provide all of these."Building the next generation of AI for structured dataPrior Labs pioneered tabular foundation models (TFMs), a category of AI purpose-built for enterprise data. Rather than requiring organisations to train a separate AI model for every dataset, TabPFN uses a single pre-trained foundation model capable of solving prediction tasks such as payment delays, churn, supplier risk and demand forecasting directly from structured enterprise data.Its technology is already helping prevent train failures with Hitachi, improve financial forecasting with TD, and has been applied across hundreds of published research projects, from pancreatic cancer diagnosis to wildfire prediction to next-generation battery materials.TabPFN-3-Thinking, the company's latest model, is state-of-the-art and enterprise-grade for all prediction tasks. The acquisition by SAP allows Prior Labs to deploy these models across the industries where enterprise data carries the most value.This acquisition enables Prior Labs to pursue multi-year frontier research programmes that would have been out of reach for an 18-month-old company. Access to enterprise data environments and long-term investment will allow the company to pursue more ambitious research across enterprise AI, scientific discovery, causality, relational data and agentic systems, as well as even more ambitious “moonshots” towards solving some of the most important problems of our time, e.g. medical data and material sciences.“Early on, SAP recognized that the greatest untapped opportunity in enterprise AI wasn’t large language models; it was AI built for the structured data that runs the world’s businesses,” said Philipp Herzig, CTO of SAP. “Prior Labs has defined the category of TFMs and has built the world's strongest research team in this category, topping the public benchmarks since day one. Combining their frontier model work with enterprise data and customer reach is how we intend to lead this category globally.”About Prior LabsPrior Labs is the pioneer of tabular foundation models (TFMs), a category of AI purpose-built for enterprise data. It was founded by Frank Hutter, Noah Hollmann, and Sauraj Gambhir, and is advised by world-leading AI researchers including Bernhard Schölkopf and Turing Award winner Yann LeCun. Its TabPFN series — published in Nature, with 4 million downloads — set the state of the art on tabular benchmarks across hundreds of independent studies. The company operates from Freiburg and Berlin, Germany, and New York, with a world-class team drawn from Google, Apple, Amazon, DeepMind, Meta, Microsoft Research, G-Research, Jane Street, Goldman Sachs, and CERN. www.priorlabs.ai Media contact: hello@priorlabs.ai

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