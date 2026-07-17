Alisiu by Francisco Branco Receives Iron A' Design Award in Yacht and Marine Vessels Design

Alisiu

Self-Sustainable Sail Yacht Recognized for Sustainability, Innovation, and Open-Space Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Alisiu by Francisco Branco as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Yacht and Marine Vessels Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected and well-recognized design accolades, organized across all industries and open to participants from every country. Within the yacht and marine vessels field, this recognition is granted following a rigorous, blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel. The selection of Alisiu acknowledges a sail yacht that demonstrates a thoughtful synthesis of sustainability, technology, and refined aesthetics. This designation positions the work as a notable example of considered design within the marine sector.The recognition of Alisiu holds relevance beyond its designer, reflecting evolving priorities across the yacht industry where sustainability, mobility, and privacy increasingly shape user expectations. The design responds to a growing demand for self-sustainable vessels that reduce environmental impact without compromising comfort. By integrating renewable energy generation directly into the vessel, Alisiu aligns with advancing standards in eco-friendly marine engineering. The work offers practical value to owners seeking autonomy at sea, while also presenting the wider industry with an approach that merges nautical heritage and contemporary technology. Such qualities address both functional requirements and the aspirations of enthusiasts who value tranquil, responsible living on the water.Alisiu is defined by simplicity, with an upper deck conceived to expose sailors to the elements while permitting ease of movement and clean, functional lines. Its modular, multifunction upper deck adapts to varied uses, and its sails incorporate photovoltaic cells that power the entire vessel, including rechargeable batteries, a retractable hydrofoil, and desalination systems, rendering it completely self-sustainable. Structural materials such as carbon composites and advanced laminated glass enable windows that run from stern to bow, allowing the interior to adopt a new open-space typology. The careful engineering of the carbon frame, hull, mast, and keel ensures structural integrity even with two lateral windows dividing the form. These elements distinguish Alisiu through merit and considered detail.This recognition may serve as a foundation for continued exploration of sustainable marine design within Francisco Branco's practice. The Iron A' Design Award provides encouragement to further investigate eco-friendly materials, integrative technologies, and new approaches to habitable space at sea. As a study reflecting its epoch, Alisiu illustrates how environmental concerns can inform fresh design directions. The acknowledgment supports ongoing efforts to refine the relationship between user, vessel, and environment in future projects.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Francisco BrancoFrancisco Branco operates a multidisciplinary, unipersonal concept design practice focused on integrating biological principles into engineering solutions. The studio employs design methodologies as its primary problem-solving framework, prioritizing the interface between human intuition and complex high-efficiency technical systems. Advanced 3D CAD software enables real-time, photoreal environments that facilitate the development of integrative products and a more intuitive social connection with the natural world. Francisco Branco is based in Portugal.About DiceDriven by simplicity, the work of Dice centers on translating core narratives into compelling visual products, bridging visionary ideas with tangible modern technologies. This approach is grounded in the principle of beauty in function, seeking clarity and purpose in every design decision. The practice connects conceptual thinking with practical realization to produce coherent, considered outcomes.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Award. Within the Yacht and Marine Vessels Design category, evaluation considers criteria including innovation, sustainability and efficiency, integration of technology, comfort, safety measures, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, space optimization, material quality, structural integrity, energy conservation, environmental impact, craftsmanship, durability, and user-friendly operation. Recipients demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles and apply creativity in their execution. The recognition acknowledges practical innovations that contribute to their fields and offer quality-of-life improvements. It reflects the skill and dedication of creators who address real-world challenges through thoughtful design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes a broad range of participants, including yacht designers, design agencies, companies, marine vessel manufacturers, and brands active within the yacht and marine vessel design industries. Entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their creativity, gain international recognition, and have their design skills acknowledged through a rigorous process in which entries are blind peer-reviewed by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists, voting on pre-established evaluation criteria. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries and open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://yachtaward.com

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