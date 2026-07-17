Chongqing Youngson Metal Products CO. LTD

Exploring Leading Chinese Tinplate Producers Driving Innovation, Reliability, and Global Packaging Supply Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China remains the world’s largest producer and exporter of tinplate, with exports reaching 1.4 million tons in the first three quarters of 2023 (General Administration of Customs of China). The global tinplate market, valued at USD 14.59 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 19.38 billion by 2032 (Fortune Business Insights). Against this backdrop, five manufacturers stand out for their consistent quality and supply capability in food and industrial metal packaging applications.Industry ContextTinplate, including electrolytic tinplate (ETP) and tin free steel (TFS/ECCS), is widely used for food cans (meat, fish, beverages), aerosol cans, twist-off caps, and industrial packaging. Chinese producers supply both domestic and global buyers with products meeting ASTM A623 or EN 10202 standards and food-contact compliance (FDA 21 CFR 175.300, RoHS). Double‑cold‑reduced (DR) grades as thin as 0.14 mm are increasingly adopted for light‑weighting and cost reduction.1. Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.Baosteel is identified as a global leader in high‑end tinplate and ECCS production for deep‑drawn (DDQ) applications (Mordor Intelligence). Its vertically integrated operations from iron ore to finished coil ensure strict quality control and supply stability.2. Shougang Jingtang Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.Shougang Jingtang operates one of China’s most modern steel complexes. Its tinplate line covers T1‑T5 and DR grades, supplying automotive, packaging, and electronics markets.3. Anshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.Angang (Anshan Iron & Steel) is a state‑owned enterprise with decades of experience in cold‑rolled and tinplate products. It offers a wide range of tinplate thicknesses and temper grades for commercial packaging.4. Handan Jintai Packaging Materials Co., Ltd.Handan Jintai specializes in tinplate and TFS sheets/coils for the packaging industry. The company focuses on the mid‑to‑high end food can market and has established a reputation for reliable delivery and competitive pricing.5. Chongqing Youngson Metal Products Co., Ltd.Founded in 2016, Chongqing Youngson Metal Products Co., Ltd. (brand: Youngson Metal) is a BV ISO9001:2015 certified manufacturer specializing in metal surface processing, slitting & supply. With a factory area of 3,000 m², 25 employees, and an annual processed quantity exceeding 10,000 tons, it provides four premium segments:· Commercial grade tinplate & TFS (lithography, coil coating, laminated PET film).· Deep drawn grade tinplate & TFS (lithography, coil coating, laminated PET film).· Commercial grade pre‑painted steel & stainless steel.· Deep drawn pre‑painted steel.Key Differentiators·Niche product expertise – including BPA‑free 2‑pass gold coated sheet for meat cans (DR8 ‑ DR10, 0.14 ‑ 0.16 mm) and anti‑sulfur aluminum paste coated TFS for fish cans (0.14 ‑ 0.16 mm).· Precision slitting – width tolerances ±0.05 mm, burr ≤0.05 mm, anti‑rust edge treatment for tropical transit.· Compliance – SGS REACH & RoHS certified; food‑contact grade coatings.· Export ratio 70％ to global markets.· Free testing samples available for industrial press trials.Market PositionWhile Baosteel, Shougang Jingtang, and Angang serve large‑volume commodity and deep‑drawing segments, Youngson Metal fills a critical niche for custom‑coated, slit‑to‑width, and specialty‑grade tinplate strips that meet stringent food‑safety and decorative requirements. Its flexible production batch sizes and rapid lead times appeal to medium‑sized packagers and hardware stampers worldwide.OutlookWith rising demand for light‑weight metal packaging and eco‑friendly coatings, Youngson Metal continues to invest in its coating lines and slitting capabilities. The company’s commitment to BV‑certified quality and compliance positions it as a reliable partner for global buyers seeking certified, customizable tinplate products for food and industrial use.Contact InformationName: Mr Qing· Add.: NO.16‑16, Building 11, NO.305 Yunan Avenue, Longzhouwan Street, Ba‘nan District, Chongqing City, China 401320· Tel: 0086‑23‑62566629· WhatsApp: 0086‑13594107385· Email: info@youngsonmetal.com· Website: www.youngsonmetal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.