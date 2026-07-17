Kratistos by Costis Wins Iron at the A' Watch Design Award

Kratistos

A Wrist Watch Inspired by Alexander the Great Earns International Recognition for Design Excellence

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Kratistos, a wrist watch created by Costis , as a recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Watch Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of watch design, drawing entries from designers, manufacturers, and brands across the globe. This recognition acknowledges Kratistos as a good design that meets the rigorous professional and industrial standards established by the awarding body. The distinction places the work within an international framework of evaluated and celebrated designs. For Costis, the honour marks a meaningful milestone in a career devoted to sculptural craftsmanship and original form.The recognition of Kratistos carries relevance beyond its designer, reflecting current interest within the watch industry in pieces that combine historical narrative with refined engineering. As collectors and enthusiasts increasingly seek timepieces that express identity and meaning, Kratistos responds with a design grounded in storytelling and function. The integration of sculpted titanium lugs addresses practical concerns of stability and comfort while contributing to a distinct visual character. This balance of utility and symbolism aligns with industry expectations for thoughtful, well-resolved products. For wearers, the result is a watch that offers both durability and a connection to one of history's most recognized figures.Kratistos draws its inspiration from Alexander the Great, translating his legacy into considered design details. Four sculpted lugs, modeled on male lion fangs as a symbol of royalty, secure the case to the wrist and prevent it from rolling, serving both function and meaning. The shield shaped case recalls Macedonian warriors, while the second hand is modeled on the sarissa spear, and the crown bears the royal Macedonian emblem. The case back depicts Alexander himself, completing the historical narrative. Protected by an international patent and produced in strictly limited editions, the watch is offered in stainless steel and Titanium II, paired with a French made leather strap.This recognition may serve as encouragement for Costis to continue exploring the intersection of history, craftsmanship, and modern watchmaking. The careful integration of patented titanium lugs and multi-stage manufacturing techniques demonstrates a commitment to innovation that can inform future projects. By achieving a balance between historical reference and contemporary function, Kratistos illustrates an approach that may inspire further exploration within the studio. The Iron A' Design Award stands as motivation to maintain the standards of quality and originality that define the work.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About CostisKonstantinos Chamamtzis, known as Costis, is a visionary jewelry designer from Greece, inspired by nature and the world surrounding him. His journey began at age six when he was captivated by a jewelry shop window in Athens, and by seventeen he apprenticed with a renowned jeweler before studying at the Benvenuto Cellini Institute in Italy. At twenty-four, he opened his own design studio in Athens, gaining recognition for unique, sculptural jewelry through collections such as Pencil and Snail Shell. He has gained international recognition by collaborating with stores like Neiman Marcus in the United States and participating in exhibitions including the Couture Show in Las Vegas. In addition to jewelry, Costis is a painter, sculptor, and writer, living a creative life where luxury design remains his true passion.About Kratistos by CostisKratistos is more than a wrist watch, as it blends history and modern design in a single timepiece. Inspired by Alexander the Great, its design details include lion fang lugs that embrace the wrist, a shield shaped case recalling Macedonian warriors, and a second hand modeled on the sarissa spear, all symbolizing leadership. The fusion of history and function began with a hand-drawn sketch, leading to a meticulous prototype in 18K yellow gold crafted in Valenza, Italy, followed by production with a partner in Biel, Switzerland. Each set of lugs requires meticulous artisanal effort, and the design supports diverse material combinations to suit individual tastes. Protected by patents and made with Swiss skill, Kratistos is a timepiece for those who value both style and quality.About Costis Design StudioCostis is a company specializing in jewelry design, manufacturing, and trading, while also engaging in industrial design and bespoke assignments. The studio is run by Konstantinos Chamamtzis, whose work reflects a dedication to traditional craftsmanship and original, sculptural forms. Across its diverse activities, the company maintains a focus on quality and meticulous attention to every step of production.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Award. Within the Watch Design category, evaluation considers criteria such as innovation in timekeeping, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, precision and accuracy, material quality, craftsmanship excellence, durability, and functionality, among others. Recipients are acknowledged for practical innovations and competent technical characteristics that reflect know-how and skill. These designs demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles and creativity within their execution. The recognition is a notable achievement reserved for works that provide quality of life improvements and integrate industry best practices.About A' Design AwardThe A' Watch Design Award is an esteemed competition that invites a wide range of participants, including watch designers, design agencies, fashion houses, manufacturers, and brands in the watch and accessory industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by a world class jury panel composed of design professionals, watch industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized across all industries since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://watch-award.com

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